At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday.
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
Philippines president orders urgent aid as storm Nalgae kills 45
MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 45 people across the country so far.
Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province
Suspected communist rebels killed two soldiers in an attack Thursday in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake, the military said.The attack by suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Malibcong town in Abra province also injured one soldier and left another missing, military officials said. It was unclear whether the missing soldier was seized by the rebels.The province was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Sunday that was felt across a wide swath of the country’s main northern Luzon region. At least 44 people were injured by the quake, which damaged...
Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines
A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces. Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral visionKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
watchers.news
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” (Paeng) strengthening ahead of landfall in northern Philippines
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” — known as Paeng in the Philippines — formed on October 27, 2022, in the Philippine Sea as the 22nd named storm of the 2022 Pacific typhoon season. The storm is already blamed for the deaths of at least 13 people in the Philippines.
KEYT
In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city’s medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country’s southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.
Tropical storm batters Philippines capital before exit
Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people. An average of 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines annually, killing hundreds each year and leaving vast areas of the country in perpetual poverty. rbl/cgm/mtp
watchers.news
Destructive flash flooding hits Venezuela’s La Guaira
Very heavy rains caused by a low pressure area over the Caribbean Sea hit the mountainous coastal region of the state of La Guaira, Venezuela on October 28, 2022, causing destructive flash flooding. This system is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later today. The official NHC forecast calls...
KEYT
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still...
AccuWeather
Death toll in Philippines tops 70 after tropical storm landfall
Dangerous conditions such as mudslides and flood waters submerged communities and swept families away from their homes. A powerful tropical storm hit the Philippines Friday, bringing devastating landslides and flooding that has left at least 72 dead on the islands as of Saturday morning. The storm, named Nalgae, began to...
maritime-executive.com
Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
KEYT
At least 149 killed during incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 149 people are now reported to have been killed during an incident during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s Itaewon nightclub district Saturday night, according to Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yongsan-gu Fire Department. At least 150 others were also reported injured, the chief added. Authorities are still investigating...
dallasexpress.com
Magintude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Northern Philippines
President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., flew to the northern provinces of the Philippines that were recently ravaged by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. He directed officials to expedite recovery efforts, as many areas remained without power, safe drinking water, or passable roads. “Many of the people who live there...
Marcos urged to declare emergency after typhoon kills 45 in Philippines
State officials on Saturday urged Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a nationwide state of emergency after Tropical Storm Nalgae was blamed for 45 deaths across the country.
