Read full article on original website
Related
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
Nikola Jokic has big praise for Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision
Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker
After returning to the court for the first time since his ejection from Tuesday's game vs. Phoenix, Klay Thompson paid some respects to Devin Booker.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson diss Charles Barkley after Warriors win
Charles Barkley is getting hit with the 1-2 Splash Brothers punch this week. During a recent episode of “Inside the NBA,” the TNT host Barkley said that Golden State Warriors veteran stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are “slipping.” On Thompson specifically, Barkley said that “he’s not the same guy” and is “slowing down.”
Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
The mimicking garnered quite the reactions from fans who had something to smile about after the fifth loss in a row.
Charles Barkley Revealed The Phoenix Suns Didn't Want To Send Deandre Ayton And Mikal Bridges For Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns rejected a Kevin Durant trade to keep Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.
NBC Sports
Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role
Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
Tri-City Herald
Building Blocks: Isaiah Joe’s Shooting Upside is Key for Oklahoma City
It’s still early in the season, but the Oklahoma City Thunder may have found a new piece of their future in Isaiah Joe. He’s making an early impact on the team after being acquired just a few weeks ago. At this point in his career, the 3-point sniper...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
NBC Sports
Klay resting; Poole questionable for Warriors-Pistons
On the second game of the Warriors’ first back-to-back of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was expected that the team’s veterans might see some rest Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green will suit up and play in the contest, Klay Thompson will take...
Isiah Thomas Trolls Victor Wembanyama While Pronouncing His Second Name: "Now We Talking About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
The former player-turned-analyst received quite the brickbats on social media for getting Victor Wembanyama's name wrong.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
Tri-City Herald
Robert Saleh: Jets Still Have Faith in Zach Wilson, But ‘He’s Got to Play Better’
With running back Breece Hall out for the season, the Jets needed Zach Wilson to play his best football on Sunday against the Patriots. Factor in New England's strong defense on the other side, and New York's injury-riddled offensive line, and Wilson had an opportunity to prove that he has taken a step forward here in his second season, capable of lifting his club to victory.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G addresses idea of 49ers struggling after scripted plays
The 49ers ended the first quarter of last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in a good position, up 10-7 on the AFC powerhouse. But, as has been the case in numerous matchups this season, San Francisco’s offense fell stagnant as the game wore on. After practice...
Comments / 0