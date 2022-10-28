ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision

Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Rival exec believes JK 'frustrated' by limited Warriors role

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly desires a bigger role with the Warriors. The 20-year-old’s season is off to a slow start. Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes per contest across the Warriors’ first four games and didn’t play a single minute during Golden State’s 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay resting; Poole questionable for Warriors-Pistons

On the second game of the Warriors’ first back-to-back of the 2022-23 NBA season, it was expected that the team’s veterans might see some rest Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. While Steph Curry and Draymond Green will suit up and play in the contest, Klay Thompson will take...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Robert Saleh: Jets Still Have Faith in Zach Wilson, But ‘He’s Got to Play Better’

With running back Breece Hall out for the season, the Jets needed Zach Wilson to play his best football on Sunday against the Patriots. Factor in New England's strong defense on the other side, and New York's injury-riddled offensive line, and Wilson had an opportunity to prove that he has taken a step forward here in his second season, capable of lifting his club to victory.

