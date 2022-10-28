Read full article on original website
KEYT
A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game. Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
signalscv.com
Simi Valley sweeps SCCS in CIF semis
Santa Clarita Christian girls’ volleyball (24-3) were swept out the playoffs in the CIF Division 6 semifinals by Simi Valley (21-9) on Saturday at The Master’s University. The Pioneers won the match with scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18. Simi was led by outside hitter Alesia Thomas, who...
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
Pac-12 football officials bungle another big call in USC-Arizona game
TUCSON - Here we go again. If Pac-12 football officiating wasn't already viewed in a laughable light, the situation that unfolded in the final five seconds of the first half of Saturday's Arizona vs. USC game will push it over the top. Here's what transpired: USC quarterback Caleb Williams ...
Five-Star PF Ron Holland Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 3
The Bruins will have to compete with Texas and Arkansas for the consensus top-12 player in the country.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history
The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
onscene.tv
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closes For Remainder of The School Year | Simi Valley
10.27.2022 | 7:30 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Kanye West’s Donda Academy announced in an email to attending families that they will close for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The email:. “Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like...
KTLA.com
16-year-old girl mauled by pack of large dogs in Thousand Oaks
A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being mauled by six large dogs Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane. A neighbor called 911 after...
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
KEYT
Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time
On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
foxla.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy: Confusion lingers over status of school with $15K tuition
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after he made the controversial comments, and now, dozens of parents are left wondering if their kids have a school to go to after Ye's Donda Academy in Simi Valley abruptly closed and reportedly reopened.
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis
10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
KTLA.com
San Fernando Valley elementary school teacher accused of molesting student
An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward. The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately...
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school
A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
