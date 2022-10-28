Just in time for spooky season, a new exhibit at Doheny Memorial Library displays the gory history of the witchcraft trials. Fear of witchcraft led to the persecution and execution of around 50,000 people by the late 16th cCentury. Books that sought to undermine the position of women in society veiled their intentions through criticisms of witchcraft, which came to be associated with untamed female deviance and mental illness.

7 HOURS AGO