Daily Trojan

Football gets back in the win column

USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for a career-high 411 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead the Trojans to victory over University of Arizona Saturday. Thanks to the Trojans’ defensive struggles, the Wildcats kept the game competitive until the final possession of the 45-37 shootout. As usual, the Trojans made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Students uncover spooky Halloween mysteries at ‘Doheny After Dark’

Imagine standing in an ancient library on a chilly fall evening. Under the dim, soft lights, one can hear spooky music and low whispers coming from afar. Flip through the pages of a vintage book, decrypt the author’s handwritten message or uncover the tragedy that haunted the master of Rugby School in 1856.
Daily Trojan

Misogyny of Witchcraft exhibit opens at Doheny Memorial Library

Just in time for spooky season, a new exhibit at Doheny Memorial Library displays the gory history of the witchcraft trials. Fear of witchcraft led to the persecution and execution of around 50,000 people by the late 16th cCentury. Books that sought to undermine the position of women in society veiled their intentions through criticisms of witchcraft, which came to be associated with untamed female deviance and mental illness.

