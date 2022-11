USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force volleyball team picked up its third-straight win – and fourth-straight home win – this evening (Nov. 1), as it claimed a five-set victory over New Mexico at Cadet East Gym. Backed by 30 kills and 11 blocks from the middle blocking duo of junior Joi Harvey and sophomore Mac Russ, the Falcons defeated the visiting Lobos 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-9 to improve to 4-1 in their last five contests.

