Jerry Lee Lewis received an outpouring of praise from other rockers on social media when his death at the age of 87 was announced on Oct. 28. The rock 'n' roll pioneer, nicknamed the Killer, led a topsy-turvy, multidecade career that was befitting of his wild live performances. Lewis made his recording debut in December 1956 with a cover of Ray Price's country hit "Crazy Arms," released on Sun Records. But it was his 1957 rendition of "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," written by Dave "Curlee" Williams and first recorded by Big Maybelle, that catapulted Lewis to stardom. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the country and R&B charts, adding fuel to the fire of the emergent rock 'n' roll genre.

2 DAYS AGO