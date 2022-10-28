Read full article on original website
Independent union wins bargaining rights at 3M in central Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Independent Mexican union La Liga has won the right to represent workers at a 3M Co (MMM.N) plant, authorities said on Monday, marking a second victory for the fledgling group at a pivotal moment for workers to take on entrenched interests.
US judge blocks $2.2bn Penguin Random House merger
A US judge has blocked the $2.2bn planned merger of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher, with rival Simon & Schuster. Judge Florence Pan of the US district court for the District of Columbia said in a brief order on Monday that she had found that the justice department had shown that the deal would “substantially” harm competition “in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books”.
Happi
AI and AR Beauty Company Perfect Corp Trades on NYSE
Perfect Corp. (“Perfect”), the beauty industry AI and AR provider, is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PERF. Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PAQC; "Provident"), a special purpose acquisition company, is trading under the symbol PERF WS. "We are thrilled to continue Perfect’s evolution,...
Happi
Expensive Brunette, Hypochlorous Acid Spray and Cheek Stain Are Top of Mind for Beauty Consumers: Spate
Sultry red may have been a trendy hair color for 2022, but consumers are seeking expensive brunette this winter. Consumers are also looking to spray away their skin concerns, from acne to a cleanser for the delicate skin on their eyelids. On the color cosmetics front, they appear to be ditching traditional powder blush and opting for a cheek stain to obtain a rosy glow.
Happi
Ouidad Opens Flatiron Flagship Salon in New York City
Ouidad, a hair care brand specialized in textured tresses, is bringing its customized approach of curl care to a new flagship location now open in the Flatiron district in New York City. The new curl destination features 4,000 square feet of modern design to accommodate its growing clientele and educational...
Happi
Venerable Brand Phisoderm Offers Clean Products for Skincare
A skin care brand that has been around for four decades is talking about clean beauty. Phisoderm Clean is line of dermatologist-recommended cleansers that are pH-balanced and uniquely designed for specific skin types; sensitive, dry/combination, and acne-prone skin, according to The Mentholatum Company, owner of the venerable skincare brand. "These...
