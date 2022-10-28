Council approves resource officer for Mace's Lane, renews trash contract

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council met and approved a measure that would permit a resource officer to be posted at Mace’s Lane Middle School. Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd talked about how the city is getting a new resource officer at the school, which had 150 police calls for fights and assaults last year.

“So, we were able to team up with the Board of Education because I felt the need to bring a resource officer to the Mace’s Lane Middle School. I felt that it was due to our calls of service there that we had last year and the type of calls and incidents we handled that it was necessary,” said Todd.