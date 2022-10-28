ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Council approves resource officer for Mace's Lane, renews trash contract

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HjW0_0ipjwmAD00

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council met and approved a measure that would permit a resource officer to be posted at Mace’s Lane Middle School. Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd talked about how the city is getting a new resource officer at the school, which had 150 police calls for fights and assaults last year.

“So, we were able to team up with the Board of Education because I felt the need to bring a resource officer to the Mace’s Lane Middle School. I felt that it was due to our calls of service there that we had last year and the type of calls and incidents we handled that it was necessary,” said Todd.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”

LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
SALISBURY, MD
Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Suspicious man reported in neighborhoods near Severna Park Middle School

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating reports of a suspicious man near a school. County police said a parent reported to them on Thursday that a suspicious person driving a silver sedan was trying to approach minors before and after school in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell and Rustling Oaks areas that surround Severna Park Middle School.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Assault Suspects In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals in the two vehicles pictured in an assault investigation. On July 28, 2022, at 12:29 am, the suspects in the vehicles shot at the victim with an Orbeez gun, striking the victim in the chest, in the Patuxent Park neighborhood in Lexington Park.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach has found a new city manager

After months of searching, Rehoboth Beach appears to have found a new city manager. According to an Oct. 26 notice published by the city for a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, the commissioners are set to consider the adoption of a resolution appointing an individual to the position of city manager.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Charging documents detail brutal, execution-style murder of MTA bus driver

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Charging documents made available Wednesday detail the brutal murder of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver allegedly at the hands of a co-worker. Elaine Jackson, 40, had just finished her shift on Oct. 18. She was walking toward her car when Leon Douglas Hill, 53, approached...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Millsboro man charged in Dewey assault

A Millsboro man faces felony assault and other charges in connection with an August fight in Dewey Beach that left a victim with brain injury. Anthony A. Allen, 34, had been sought by police following the early morning fight Aug. 19 near Bellevue Street and Dagsworthy Avenue. Police said Allen struck a Milton man, 19, in the face causing severe facial fractures and a brain injury. The man was airlifted to Christiana Care for treatment, police said.
MILLSBORO, DE
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
959
Followers
690
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy