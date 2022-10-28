ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Dorchester Council rejects solar farm legislation, talks school safety

By By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County Council discussed a solar project ban, the school system’s capital improvement list and more rails to trails improvements during the Oct. 18 meeting.

Council President Jay Newcomb talked about how the solar projects and farm legislation got sent back to the planners.

