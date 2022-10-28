ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Bonaventure running back Delon Thompson discusses 230-yard, three touchdown night against Oaks Christian

By Connor Morrissette
The win clinches the Marmonte League championship for the Seraphs

VENTURA, Calif. — St. Bonaventure senior running back Delon Thompson rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Seraphs' 40-28 win over Oaks Christian on Thursday.

The victory clinched the Marmonte League title for St. Bonaventure.

GAME STORY

"That's the best game that we've played by far this year," St. Bonaventure head coach Joe Goyeneche said. "We played an inspired, inspired football game tonight."

Thompson also spoke with SBLive postgame. Watch his interview here.

