St. Bonaventure running back Delon Thompson discusses 230-yard, three touchdown night against Oaks Christian

VENTURA, Calif. — St. Bonaventure senior running back Delon Thompson rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Seraphs' 40-28 win over Oaks Christian on Thursday.

The victory clinched the Marmonte League title for St. Bonaventure.

"That's the best game that we've played by far this year," St. Bonaventure head coach Joe Goyeneche said. "We played an inspired, inspired football game tonight."

