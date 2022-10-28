ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Noblesville theatre students invite you to ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ with them Saturday

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 3 days ago
Holiday home tour returns to Carmel

Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
CARMEL, IN
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes

Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
CARMEL, IN
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets

Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
WESTFIELD, IN
Heroes Run for chance to help local kids

On Saturday morning, Oct. 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation held its annual Heroes Run to help fund the Shop with Kids Christmas Event. Saturday’s participants had the option for a 10K run, a 5K walk or run, a one-mile walk or virtual participation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization creating opportunities for the community and law enforcement to support each other. Your donations help support those less fortunate in our community, support the department’s hard-working employees, and build strong relationships in our community.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Carbon is ready to serve with Noblesville Fire Department

The Noblesville community will soon see Carbon around town. He’s the Noblesville Fire Department’s new full-time therapy dog. Since he was eight weeks old, Carbon was raised and trained by Ultimate Canine of Westfield. On Friday, Carbon and his handlers received their certifications and are ready to serve the city and its citizens. Good boy, Carbon! He is the city’s second therapy dog; Luna joined the police department in March and served as the grand marshal during the July 4th parade.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Westfield Chamber will welcome Holocaust survivor Frank Grunwald

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Westfield Chamber will hold a Special Presentation featuring Frank Grunwald. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St., Westfield. Grunwald was born in 1932 and his homeland of Czechoslovakia was invaded by German...
WESTFIELD, IN
“Center Presents” single-event tickets go on sale Nov. 4

Just added: Jeff Allen, Oak Ridge Boys, Jim Messina, Graham Nash, Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken. Tickets for individual events in the second half of the 2022-2023 Center Presents Season at the Center for the Performing Arts will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Previously available...
CARMEL, IN
Two Westfield police officers recognized

Congratulations are in order for two Westfield police officers. Lt. Rob Dine (left) recently surpassed 20 years of full-time law enforcement, with more of than 16 of those at the Westfield Police Department. Sgt. Jackie Carter (right) recently completed the Certified Public Supervisor program through Ball State University.
WESTFIELD, IN
Noblesville author welcomes history lovers at book signing

Noblesville author Kevin Yaney conducted a book signing on Thursday at the offices of Adler Attorneys in downtown Noblesville. Yaney recently published a trilogy of Civil War-era historical fiction titled The Fourth of July. The trilogy tells the story of Louisa McLain and her two sons, George and Will. Sixty years after the war, on the Fourth of July, Louisa is in a nursing home, reading letters her sons sent her during the conflict. As the story unfolds, it is discovered that both George and Will were recruited as Union spies. They were sent perilously behind enemy lines, dressed as Confederate soldiers. They also became part of the abolitionists’ movement through the Underground Railroad, running slaves out of the South to freedom.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fishers, meet your neighbor: Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez

Sergeant Cesar Rodriguez has been a member of the Fishers Police Department since 2011. Throughout his time with the department, he has served in many roles, such as Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, and Evidence Technician. He now works in the Investigations Division, which provides investigative and specialized services to the City of Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
Indiana Dairy Farmers say ‘thanks!’ to vets, active-duty military with drive-thru for free milkshakes on Nov. 11

Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with sweet treats. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers – will hand out free 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes from the legendary State Fair Dairy Bar on the grounds of the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. All U.S. military veterans and current active-duty military personnel will receive a free signature Dairy Bar milkshake when they show their official ID in the drive-thru line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD

Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
FISHERS, IN
Introducing The 116 Collective

Proving great film talent isn’t exclusive to Hollywood. Carmel native Emmanuel Carter and Fishers resident Tré Bennett have joined their creative talents to form The 116 Collective LLC. The 116 Collective was formed as a place for creatives to come together to showcase the incredible talent that Indiana has to offer the entertainment industry.
CARMEL, IN
Lebanon’s Center Stage to hold auditions for Critic’s Choice

Center Stage Community Theatre, 604 Powell St., Lebanon, has announced auditions for its March 2023 production of Critic’s Choice. Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 and 29 at the theater. Production dates are March 10 to 26, 2023. Director Jan Jamison is holding early auditions...
LEBANON, IN
Noblesville, say hello to Costco

Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards

On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
CARMEL, IN
Noblesville girls capture first-ever cross country state championship

The weather couldn’t have been more favorable for the IHSAA cross country state championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course Saturday in Terre Haute. Sunny skies and seasonably warm fall temperatures gave runners from across the state the perfect weather to compete for state championships, both as a team and individuals.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Who wrote The War of the Worlds?

– On their return from their famous expedition, William Clark and Meriwether Lewis stopped in Vincennes. During their three-year journey, they had explored lands of the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest. In Vincennes, they drafted a letter to send to President Thomas Jefferson in Washington. 1903 – Two trains...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

