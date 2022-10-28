For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. Portions of responses not pertinent to the candidate’s position on the question and attacks on other individuals were removed to support the integrity of this publication. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.

