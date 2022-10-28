Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rumble 2022 Wheelchair Rugby Tournament
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Organized by the City of Reno and local non-profit, the High Fives Foundation, the annual Reno Rumble Wheelchair Rugby Tournament is back in town the weekend of October 28th. Teams from across the U.S. and Canada are in town to compete in the adaptive sport tournament.
KOLO TV Reno
San Jose State rallies for emotional 35-28 win over Nevada
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Chevan Cordeiro passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson ran for two big scores and San Jose State rallied for an emotional 35-28 victory over Nevada. San Jose State postponed its football game last weekend after freshman running back Camdan McWright was killed when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. SJSU started tonight’s game by forming a 6 on the field in honor of McWright, who wore the number. Robinson scored on a 5-yard run with 1:10 left to play to give the Spartans the victory.
In first game since player’s death, San Jose State has comeback 35-28 win vs. Nevada on homecoming
SAN JOSE—The past week had been emotionally draining for San Jose State football, due to the death of running back Camdan McWright. Saturday presented the challenge of holding a homecoming game in the shadow of that tragedy. That challenge was a success. Taking their first lead with just over...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CBS Sports
How to watch San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The San Jose State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SJSU and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Reporter Election Guide: Lyon County School Boarositions
For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. Portions of responses not pertinent to the candidate’s position on the question and attacks on other individuals were removed to support the integrity of this publication. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Builders Alliance invites community to 23rd annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast Buffet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you enjoy the Nevada Day parade in Carson City, the Nevada Builders Alliance wants you to stop by Red’s Old 395 Grill for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, hot chocolate and more!. Natalie Molleson, Nevada Builders Foundation Chair, and Tiandra Rushing, Foundation Chair...
Nevada Appeal
Photo gallery: 2022 Nevada Day festivities
Scenes from 2022 Nevada Day Parade, run/walk, hot air balloons, beard contest and rock drilling contest. Click on the photo to launch the gallery. Carson City won the most beardest community. For other beard results, please see the videos at https://www.facebook.com/NevadaAppeal.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate. The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two crackdowns on illegal car sideshows in southeast Reno led to nine arrests, five towed vehicles and 46 citations, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The enforcement comes after car enthusiasts came from outside the area to take over parking lots and intersections to demonstrate spinning tires and shows of speed, among other dangerous activities a month ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
Record-Courier
Nathan Aweau returns to Minden
The Carson Valley Arts Council will present multi-Na Hoko Hanohano award-winning musician Nathan Aweau, on 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda in Minden. Aweau is known for his beautiful vocals and his musical prowess, particularly on the bass guitar, his favorite instrument. His “Bass Etude” album won Jazz Album of the Year honors in 2005.
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 28751
IN THE NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF NEVADA. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHARLES DAUGHERTY has been appointed and qualified by the above Court on October 24, 2022, as Administrator of the Estate of HARRIET JO DAUGHERTY, Deceased. All creditors having claims against the Estate are required to file the claim with the Clerk of the Courts at 1038 Buckeye Road, Post Office Box 218, Minden, Nevada 89423, within sixty (60) days of mailing or the first publication, as the case may be, of this Notice.
