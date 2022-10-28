ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing

A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC

Repairs after derailment will be 'challenging'

A railway magazine writer believes repairs to a railway line in northern England will be "challenging". A﻿n interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found a damaged wheel was to blame for a freight train coming off the tracks in Carlisle. Tony Miles from Modern Railways Magazine said...
BBC

Fifteen taken to hospital after 11-car crash on M42

Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a crash involving 11 vehicles in Warwickshire. It happened on the southbound carriageway of the M42 between junctions 11 and 10 near Tamworth on Sunday shortly before 17:30 GMT. Motorist Richard Francis tweeted his "casual evening drive" had turned to "absolute carnage in...
BBC

Salisbury rail crash: Anniversary pledge on leaf-busting trains

Rail firms say they are stepping up their fight against leaves on the line after a crash a year ago involving passenger trains in Salisbury. Two moving trains collided inside the Fisherton Tunnel on 31 October 2021, with an interim report revealing it was caused by compacted fallen leaves. Seventeen...
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
BBC

Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
BBC

Petrol tanks filled with diesel in garage blunder

A fuel company said diesel was mistakenly put into the unleaded petrol tanks at one of its garages in Guernsey, affecting up to 30 drivers. Rubis, a fuel supplier operating across the Channel Islands, said "human error" led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday. A...
BBC

Beragh: Man, 21, dies in crash between car and tractor

A man who died after a car and a tractor collided on the A5 near Beragh in County Tyrone was John Rafferty. The crash happened at around 19:55 BST on Thursday on the Curr Road between Ballygawley and Omagh,. The 21-year-old was a GAA player who represented County Tyrone at...
The Independent

Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash

An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.“Their next of kin has been informed.APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton...
BBC

I﻿njured walker rescued from brook

A﻿ walker has been taken to hospital with head and chest injuries after falling into a brook. Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Service in Derbyshire said they were called to the Wyming Brook area west of Sheffield at about 14:05 GMT on Sunday. T﻿he rambler was treated for...
BBC

Plan to reopen Ivanhoe Line backed by businesses

A bid to reopen a passenger railway line which was closed as part of the Beeching cuts has been backed by business leaders. The Ivanhoe Line, between Burton-upon-Trent and Leicester, was closed to passenger trains in the 1960s. A campaign to restore the 31-mile (50km) route saw it selected as...
BBC

Rail services disrupted by latest ScotRail 24-hour strike

There is major disruption to Scotland's rail services as ScotRail workers stage their latest 24-hour strike. More than 2,000 RMT members are taking part in the action on Saturday after the union rejected a 5% increase and a £500 payment as "not enough". ScotRail, which is now nationalised, has...
BBC

Canning Town residents living in emergency housing after water leak

Hundreds of east Londoners are paying for their own emergency housing after being evacuated from their flats. Homes and businesses in Hallsville Quarter, Canning Town, are still without electricity after a burst pipe flooded a basement on Tuesday. Managing agent FirstPort has told residents to pay for their own hotel...

