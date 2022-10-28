Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
Repairs after derailment will be 'challenging'
A railway magazine writer believes repairs to a railway line in northern England will be "challenging". An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found a damaged wheel was to blame for a freight train coming off the tracks in Carlisle. Tony Miles from Modern Railways Magazine said...
BBC
Fifteen taken to hospital after 11-car crash on M42
Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a crash involving 11 vehicles in Warwickshire. It happened on the southbound carriageway of the M42 between junctions 11 and 10 near Tamworth on Sunday shortly before 17:30 GMT. Motorist Richard Francis tweeted his "casual evening drive" had turned to "absolute carnage in...
BBC
Salisbury rail crash: Anniversary pledge on leaf-busting trains
Rail firms say they are stepping up their fight against leaves on the line after a crash a year ago involving passenger trains in Salisbury. Two moving trains collided inside the Fisherton Tunnel on 31 October 2021, with an interim report revealing it was caused by compacted fallen leaves. Seventeen...
Wedding bus crash tragedy kills 25 guests as vehicle goes over the edge of Indian mountain road, falling 1,600ft
At least 25 wedding guests have been killed in a horror bus tragedy after the driver veered into a deep gorge in northern India. The vehicle was travelling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it careened over an edge and plunged at least 1,640ft with around 45 people onboard.
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
An injured hiker was trapped in the Colorado wilderness with a broken leg for two days. She was rescued after a train passenger spotted her frantically waving from the other side of a river.
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
Young man, 21, clinging to life with burns to 90 per cent of his body after an explosion at a truck dealership injured four people
A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life while three others were left needing treatment after an explosion at a car dealership. The four men - all aged in their 20s - were on-site at Gold Coast Isuzu on Newheath Drive in Arundel when a truck burst into flames shortly before 8am on Tuesday.
Bus driver dies after ‘medical episode’ at the wheel and crashing double-decker into BMW and a house
A BUS driver has died after suffering a "medical episode" behind the wheel - seeing the double-decker crash into a BMW and house. The bus collided with two cars, before ending up in the front garden of a West Midlands' home on Saturday morning. Emergency services raced to the scene,...
Phys.org
Dead crustaceans washing up on England's north-east coast may be victims of the green industrial revolution
Thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up along a 50km stretch of England's north-east coast last autumn. Observers reported seeing the animals experience peculiar behaviors including convulsions, before suffering paralysis and death. An initial investigation conducted by the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, concluded that...
BBC
Petrol tanks filled with diesel in garage blunder
A fuel company said diesel was mistakenly put into the unleaded petrol tanks at one of its garages in Guernsey, affecting up to 30 drivers. Rubis, a fuel supplier operating across the Channel Islands, said "human error" led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday. A...
BBC
Beragh: Man, 21, dies in crash between car and tractor
A man who died after a car and a tractor collided on the A5 near Beragh in County Tyrone was John Rafferty. The crash happened at around 19:55 BST on Thursday on the Curr Road between Ballygawley and Omagh,. The 21-year-old was a GAA player who represented County Tyrone at...
Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash
An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.“Their next of kin has been informed.APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton...
BBC
Injured walker rescued from brook
A walker has been taken to hospital with head and chest injuries after falling into a brook. Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Service in Derbyshire said they were called to the Wyming Brook area west of Sheffield at about 14:05 GMT on Sunday. The rambler was treated for...
BBC
Plan to reopen Ivanhoe Line backed by businesses
A bid to reopen a passenger railway line which was closed as part of the Beeching cuts has been backed by business leaders. The Ivanhoe Line, between Burton-upon-Trent and Leicester, was closed to passenger trains in the 1960s. A campaign to restore the 31-mile (50km) route saw it selected as...
Rail failings ‘causing serious damage’ to north of England
Five metro mayors issue statement calling for government action after thousands of late cancellations
BBC
Rail services disrupted by latest ScotRail 24-hour strike
There is major disruption to Scotland's rail services as ScotRail workers stage their latest 24-hour strike. More than 2,000 RMT members are taking part in the action on Saturday after the union rejected a 5% increase and a £500 payment as "not enough". ScotRail, which is now nationalised, has...
BBC
Canning Town residents living in emergency housing after water leak
Hundreds of east Londoners are paying for their own emergency housing after being evacuated from their flats. Homes and businesses in Hallsville Quarter, Canning Town, are still without electricity after a burst pipe flooded a basement on Tuesday. Managing agent FirstPort has told residents to pay for their own hotel...
Comments / 0