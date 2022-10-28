Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard
Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
readthereporter.com
Heroes Run for chance to help local kids
On Saturday morning, Oct. 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation held its annual Heroes Run to help fund the Shop with Kids Christmas Event. Saturday’s participants had the option for a 10K run, a 5K walk or run, a one-mile walk or virtual participation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization creating opportunities for the community and law enforcement to support each other. Your donations help support those less fortunate in our community, support the department’s hard-working employees, and build strong relationships in our community.
readthereporter.com
Carbon is ready to serve with Noblesville Fire Department
The Noblesville community will soon see Carbon around town. He’s the Noblesville Fire Department’s new full-time therapy dog. Since he was eight weeks old, Carbon was raised and trained by Ultimate Canine of Westfield. On Friday, Carbon and his handlers received their certifications and are ready to serve the city and its citizens. Good boy, Carbon! He is the city’s second therapy dog; Luna joined the police department in March and served as the grand marshal during the July 4th parade.
readthereporter.com
Fishers, meet your neighbor: Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez
Sergeant Cesar Rodriguez has been a member of the Fishers Police Department since 2011. Throughout his time with the department, he has served in many roles, such as Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, and Evidence Technician. He now works in the Investigations Division, which provides investigative and specialized services to the City of Fishers.
Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather
Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD
Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
wrtv.com
'A place to start': Indy reentry ministry helps men get on their feet after incarceration
INDIANAPOLIS — New Life Development Ministries on Indy's west side helps men get back on their feet when they get released from prison. It's a mission Reverend Eugene Potter started several decades ago in Baltimore, and for the last 14 years, he's been working back in his hometown of Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Vera Bradley donates mastectomy pillows
From left, Gwen Ryder, medical assistant; Leigh Flegge-Schlie, oncology nurse; Dr. Kandice Ludwig, medical director of breast care at IU Health North Hospital; and Ashley Thomas, medical assistant; hold mastectomy pillows donated by Vera Bradley to the IU Health Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The pillows, which provide protection and comfort after a mastectomy or surgery under the arm, were distributed to IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center in Carmel and the IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana University Health Foundation)
korncountry.com
Cummins names new Chief HR Officer
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced that Marvin Boakye will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CRHO). The move will be effective November 7. Boakye most recently served as the Chief People and Diversity Officer at Papa John’s International. “Marvin is recognized as a strategic...
munciejournal.com
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets
Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
readthereporter.com
Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque
CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
Satellite early voting begins in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — There are now eight more places where residents across Marion County can cast their vote early. Satellite voting sites opened Saturday in each of Marion County's townships. The satellite voting locations, listed below, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 6.
readthereporter.com
Carmel K9 Jax gets new body armor
Carmel Police Department’s K9 Jax has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
readthereporter.com
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards
On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
readthereporter.com
Indiana Dairy Farmers say ‘thanks!’ to vets, active-duty military with drive-thru for free milkshakes on Nov. 11
Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with sweet treats. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers – will hand out free 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes from the legendary State Fair Dairy Bar on the grounds of the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. All U.S. military veterans and current active-duty military personnel will receive a free signature Dairy Bar milkshake when they show their official ID in the drive-thru line.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana’s 7th District
INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re speaking with the candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District where incumbent Rep. André Carson (D-IN-07) is facing Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky. The newly reconfigured district covers much of Marion County, aside from the South Side of Indianapolis.
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of Options
The loss of both locations in nearby areas, scant months apart, is causing substantial consternation on the part of consumers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com, DollarGeneral.com, and FOX59.com.
