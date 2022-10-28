The Noblesville community will soon see Carbon around town. He’s the Noblesville Fire Department’s new full-time therapy dog. Since he was eight weeks old, Carbon was raised and trained by Ultimate Canine of Westfield. On Friday, Carbon and his handlers received their certifications and are ready to serve the city and its citizens. Good boy, Carbon! He is the city’s second therapy dog; Luna joined the police department in March and served as the grand marshal during the July 4th parade.

