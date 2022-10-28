Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
readthereporter.com
Carbon is ready to serve with Noblesville Fire Department
The Noblesville community will soon see Carbon around town. He’s the Noblesville Fire Department’s new full-time therapy dog. Since he was eight weeks old, Carbon was raised and trained by Ultimate Canine of Westfield. On Friday, Carbon and his handlers received their certifications and are ready to serve the city and its citizens. Good boy, Carbon! He is the city’s second therapy dog; Luna joined the police department in March and served as the grand marshal during the July 4th parade.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque
CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome announces new event benefiting local Vets & pets
Westfield Welcome will soon play host to a new event in Westfield benefiting Hoosier Veterans and local shelter pets. Dog Tag Dash, presented by Centier Bank, features a 5k run/walk and a 2k Dog Walk, both of which are dog friendly. The race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, and follows a course around Grand Park Sports Campus.
readthereporter.com
Holiday home tour returns to Carmel
Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
readthereporter.com
Two Westfield police officers recognized
Congratulations are in order for two Westfield police officers. Lt. Rob Dine (left) recently surpassed 20 years of full-time law enforcement, with more of than 16 of those at the Westfield Police Department. Sgt. Jackie Carter (right) recently completed the Certified Public Supervisor program through Ball State University.
indianapolismonthly.com
What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville
WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Public Library has full November calendar
Grades K-5 Nov. 2 | 4 p.m. STEAM: Thanksgiving. Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. Book Club: Little Red Hen/Red Elf. Nov. 17 | 4 p.m. Painted Acorns (Craft) Month of November | NanoWrimo (National Novel Writing Month) Challenge. Adults. Nov. 3 | 6 p.m. Pumpkin Centerpieces (Craft) Nov. 8, 22...
FOX59
Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS; Health dept. also on scene
LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance. Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames. They said […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville, say hello to Costco
Noblesville will soon welcome a new Meijer store and the first Costco store in Hamilton County. Plans are in the works to bring a Costco to Noblesville’s south side just northeast of the State Road 37 and 146th Street interchange. The store will be located north of Tom Wood Volkswagen.
readthereporter.com
Indiana Dairy Farmers say ‘thanks!’ to vets, active-duty military with drive-thru for free milkshakes on Nov. 11
Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with sweet treats. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers – will hand out free 16-ounce chocolate and vanilla milkshakes from the legendary State Fair Dairy Bar on the grounds of the Indiana State Fair, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis. All U.S. military veterans and current active-duty military personnel will receive a free signature Dairy Bar milkshake when they show their official ID in the drive-thru line.
Anderson’s General Store Old Farm Day brings community together
Much of what attracts shoppers to Anderson’s General Store is the feeling that you are stepping back in time when you enter the store. It is not because the merchandise or store branding is not updated, quite the contrary. But it is the old fashioned service where they treat everyone who enters the business like family.
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
readthereporter.com
Fishers, meet your neighbor: Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez
Sergeant Cesar Rodriguez has been a member of the Fishers Police Department since 2011. Throughout his time with the department, he has served in many roles, such as Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, and Evidence Technician. He now works in the Investigations Division, which provides investigative and specialized services to the City of Fishers.
readthereporter.com
Heroes Run for chance to help local kids
On Saturday morning, Oct. 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation held its annual Heroes Run to help fund the Shop with Kids Christmas Event. Saturday’s participants had the option for a 10K run, a 5K walk or run, a one-mile walk or virtual participation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization creating opportunities for the community and law enforcement to support each other. Your donations help support those less fortunate in our community, support the department’s hard-working employees, and build strong relationships in our community.
readthereporter.com
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville student gets tech repair experience
A few months ago, Noblesville High School student Aaron Pharis approached Noble Geeks Computer and Phone Repair Center about an internship opportunity. Owner Nik Roberts said he was thrilled to show someone the ropes of technology and inspire a young mind. “It’s something I want to go for in college,”...
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards
On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
