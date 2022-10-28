Read full article on original website
Lawmakers and Public Health Advocates Call for Congress to Finally Ban Asbestos
A law blocking the use of asbestos, a potent carcinogen, would be harder to overturn than a similar ban being considered by the EPA, advocates say.
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
"Forever Chemicals" Detected in Waterways Across the U.S. in New Survey
With a nickname like “forever chemicals,” it really shouldn’t be a surprise that PFAS are constantly cropping up anywhere and everywhere. But still, a recent report that detected PFAS chemicals contaminating 83 percent of tested waterways across the U.S. is a cause for concern. Article continues below...
Federal judge dismisses Arkansas suit against Biden’s student loan plan, Rutledge vows to appeal
A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by Arkansas and five other states looking to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for some borrowers.
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
Biden-Harris Administration Sending States Nearly $60 Billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for America’s Roads and Bridges
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4B increase in funding over FY21 which goes directly to all 50 States, DC and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.
Lawmakers react to EPA, Congressional probes into state’s spending on Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With two federal investigations underway into whether Mississippi discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for infrastructure, state lawmakers are split on whether the city’s water woes are the result of discrimination or failures of city leadership. “Jackson for years, and it’s not just...
Business groups warn Biden of renewed rail strike threat
More than 300 business groups on Thursday warned that the U.S. is once again nearing a nationwide rail strike and urged President Biden to intervene in contract negotiations. The message comes after workers at two railroad unions voted down tentative deals, raising the chances of a lockout. The vote has prompted fears that workers at the largest rail unions may reject an agreement partially brokered by the White House in September, setting the stage for national rail shutdown next month.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry appeals federal felony convictions
Former 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., has formally appealed his three felony convictions.
Arizona measure could be a model for Democrats nationwide
The November measure comes as health care advocates at the state level grapple with how to help residents with the rising costs of health care now that it appears Congress will be unable to pass any significant reforms to address the issue.
White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve
The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb won't pardon marijuana convictions
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won't issue blanket pardons for those with state-level charges of possession of marijuana, despite President Joe Biden's request for governors to do so. Biden had announced earlier this month that he is pardoning people with such federal convictions, a move that could help more than...
#21. Illinois (tie)
- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average) - Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women - Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (2.00805856947224% above U.S. average) - Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.24724647290675% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all...
Opinion | The Supreme Court Is Poised to Handcuff Universities
We already know what happens to college admissions when affirmative action is banned.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation Reportedly Asked Unvaccinated Workers Who Were Fired to Come Back
The department's policy is still that unvaccinated employees should keep masks on and would have to prove a "sincerely held religious belief" or other reason for the exemption.
Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
