Shepherds House Ministries held a winter coat drive-through event Saturday morning. It was an opportunity for people to donate new or gently used winter essentials -- coats, gloves, hats or socks. The donated items are distributed at the shelter, Bend's Navigation Center, and the organization's long-term programs for men, women and children. If you weren't able to come to the coat drive, you can still donate to the Shepherd's House at any time.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO