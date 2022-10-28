Read full article on original website
Bend Witches Paddle arrives on Halloween at Riverbend Park
Monday is Halloween, and that means some fun, traditional festivities are back. You can expect to see witches and warlocks fly -- make that float -- in with their paddle boards in hand at Riverbend Park and on the Deschutes River from 3-5 p.m. for the Bend Witches Paddle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ NeighborImpact hosts 21st annual Empty Bowls event at COCC
Tables lined with bowls, to raise money and awareness. That was the scene at Central Oregon Community college on Sunday, for NeighborImpact’s 21st annual Empty Bowls event. This year, NeighborImpact welcomed 600 people to their sold-out event for two different time slots at at noon and 1:30 p.m. Those...
KTVZ
Shepherd’s House Ministries collects new or gently used winter essentials today
Shepherds House Ministries held a winter coat drive-through event Saturday morning. It was an opportunity for people to donate new or gently used winter essentials -- coats, gloves, hats or socks. The donated items are distributed at the shelter, Bend's Navigation Center, and the organization's long-term programs for men, women and children. If you weren't able to come to the coat drive, you can still donate to the Shepherd's House at any time.
tourcounsel.com
Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Smith Rock State Park is an international breakthrough destination in central Oregon. Near Bend, the state park has more than 1,000 screwed sport trails that line a stunning river canyon setting. It's not just climbers who flock to this self-contained gale playground—mountain bikers, hikers, and photographers can be found exploring during the desert's extended hot-weather suspension season.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: The Ghost of George Brosterhous
If you’ve ever driven through Downtown Bend, you’ve seen the work of the Brosterhous brothers. They were some of the first construction contractors in town, building many familiar landmarks. Sadly, the Historical Museum was the place where George Brosterhous took his final breath – or so we thought....
KTVZ
Sleep in Heavenly Peace putting collection bins at eight C.O. Starbucks, seeks bedding items
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is partnering with Starbucks to put out collection bins for bedding items. That includes blankets, sheets, and comforters -- "a bed in a bag." Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to kids in need throughout Central Oregon. Donations will be accepted at eight Starbucks,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Baking lefse: Bend church continues 106-year Norwegian tradition
This week, a group from Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend is carrying on a tradition started more than a hundred years ago, in the form of a Norwegian delicacy. Congregants have taken one week almost every year since 1916 to make Norwegian lefse, a flat potato bread, to eventually sell and raise money for charity.
KTVZ
Oregon State Mountain Bike Cross-Country Championships brings 310 competitors to Madras
centraloregondaily.com
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police shoot, kill cougar deemed ‘safety risk’ in city neighborhood
A cougar roaming a neighborhood in northwest Bend was shot and killed Wednesday by Bend police. The cougar was spotted multiple times during the day. The first call came at 10:17 a.m. when Bend Police Department officers responded to a cougar sighting in the area of Northwest Third Street and Portland Avenue. During their investigation, officers located a deer-kill site in the backyard of a home and warned neighbors of the incident.
klcc.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
Prineville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run leaves 76-year-old in hospital; Police ask public’s help
Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who left a 76-year-old Bend man in the hospital. As of Friday night, the man had life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition. Police say it happened around 9:31 p.m. Thursday night at the roundabout at...
