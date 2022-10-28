Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes
Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot
Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
SkySports
Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame set for King George after Wetherby romp for Nicholls and Cobden
Bravemansgame avenged his Aintree defeat at the hands of Ahoy Senor as he made a sparkling return in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair had clashed on three previous occasions, with Ahoy Senor having a win over both hurdles and fences to his credit, while Bravemansgame had proved best when the pair clashed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison
Lewis Hamilton posted a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed Fernando Alonso had said Max Verstappen's championships were worth more than the Brit's. The Spanish driver, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying Verstappen's titles were of greater...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton rue missed pole but vow Max Verstappen fight in race
A rejuvenated Mercedes believe they missed a huge opportunity by losing out to Max Verstappen in Mexico City GP Qualifying, but George Russell insists they can beat the world champion on Sunday in the grid's "fastest car". Mercedes, winless this season, were genuine contenders for their second pole of 2022...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell encouraged by Friday practice
Lewis Hamilton said his Mercedes is "feeling better and better", after an encouraging Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix appeared to leave the Brit well positioned to continue his strong recent form. Hamilton was fifth in first practice as Carlos Sainz led a Ferrari one-two ahead of the...
SkySports
Birmingham 2-0 QPR: Auston Trusty and Manny Longelo goals prevent Rangers re-taking Championship top spot
Birmingham prevented QPR from re-taking top spot in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win at St Andrew's. An outrageous flick from Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty gave the Blues the dream start inside four minutes, with Emmanuel Longelo stylishly doubling the lead just before the half-hour. Rangers lost Jake...
SkySports
Pentland Hills: Nicky Henderson perplexed after Huntingdon walkover for Grade One winner
Confusion reigned at the start of Huntingdon's meeting on Sunday when 2019 Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills enjoyed a walkover. Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old was supposed to be making his chasing debut, on his first start over jumps in 964 days. Having made a successful comeback on the Flat in September,...
SkySports
Cheltenham 0-0 MK Dons: Goalless at Completely-Suzuki Stadium
Cheltenham and MK Dons played out an uneventful 0-0 draw devoid of goalscoring chances. The highlight of a cagey opening period in League One was a fine diving save from Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming to keep out James Olayinka's deflected shot in the 39th minute. At the other end, on-loan...
SkySports
Bradford 1-1 Crawley: James Tilley's free-kick keeps Reds unbeaten under interim boss Lewis Young
Crawley maintained their unbeaten run under interim manager Lewis Young with a 1-1 draw at Bradford. Bradford striker Andy Cook should have had his 11th league goal of the season in the third minute but poked wide of the far post after Harry Chapman's long run had set him up.
SkySports
Stockport 3-0 Sutton: Paddy Madden scores in routine County win
In-form Stockport made it three Sky Bet League Two wins on the spin as they hammered 10-man Sutton 3-0. United striker Omar Bugiel saw red after just three minutes for a high challenge on Will Collar. And the Hatters took full advantage of the extra man as Kyle Wootton, Paddy...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
SkySports
LIV Golf: Cameron Smith sinks seven-foot birdie putt to knockout Phil Mickelson's team in Miami quarter-finals
Cameron Smith holed a seven-foot birdie putt on the final hole to earn his team Punch victory in the LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami and eliminate Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers. Smith, the British Open champion, ensured Punch progressed to Saturday's matchplay semi-finals at Trump National Doral at the Hy Flyers'...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Kevin De Bruyne inspires Man City while Liverpool's soft centre is exposed again
Be afraid, De Bruyne is back to his brilliant best. It is ominous for the rest of the Premier League that Man City manager Pep Guardiola thinks Kevin De Bruyne is only just starting to regain the sort of form that has seen the Belgian labelled as the best midfielder in the Premier League.
SkySports
Katie Taylor takes clear unanimous decision over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to defend undisputed lightweight championship
Katie Taylor outpointed challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal to defend the undisputed lightweight championship at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night. Irish star Taylor was a wide unanimous victor, securing the decision 98-92 for judge Bence Kovacs, 99-91 for Karoline Puetz and by a 100-91 shutout on Victor Loughlin's card.
Comments / 0