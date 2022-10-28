ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes

Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
SkySports

Gowel Road takes advantage for Nigel Twiston-Davies as Goshen disappoints on chase debut at Ascot

Gowel Road ran out an easy winner of the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Goshen failed to fire on his fencing bow at Ascot. All eyes were on the Gary Moore-trained Goshen - who suffered a famously unlucky last-flight mishap in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when well clear - as he set out in a new sphere, with Jamie Moore's mount the 11-8 favourite in a four-runner contest.
SkySports

Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame set for King George after Wetherby romp for Nicholls and Cobden

Bravemansgame avenged his Aintree defeat at the hands of Ahoy Senor as he made a sparkling return in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair had clashed on three previous occasions, with Ahoy Senor having a win over both hurdles and fences to his credit, while Bravemansgame had proved best when the pair clashed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Christmas.
SkySports

Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports

Pentland Hills: Nicky Henderson perplexed after Huntingdon walkover for Grade One winner

Confusion reigned at the start of Huntingdon's meeting on Sunday when 2019 Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills enjoyed a walkover. Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old was supposed to be making his chasing debut, on his first start over jumps in 964 days. Having made a successful comeback on the Flat in September,...
SkySports

Cheltenham 0-0 MK Dons: Goalless at Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Cheltenham and MK Dons played out an uneventful 0-0 draw devoid of goalscoring chances. The highlight of a cagey opening period in League One was a fine diving save from Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming to keep out James Olayinka's deflected shot in the 39th minute. At the other end, on-loan...
SkySports

Stockport 3-0 Sutton: Paddy Madden scores in routine County win

In-form Stockport made it three Sky Bet League Two wins on the spin as they hammered 10-man Sutton 3-0. United striker Omar Bugiel saw red after just three minutes for a high challenge on Will Collar. And the Hatters took full advantage of the extra man as Kyle Wootton, Paddy...
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.

