Related
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
NME
Pulp confirm 2023 reunion with details of huge UK and Ireland tour
Pulp have confirmed their long-rumoured 2023 reunion by announcing a huge UK and Ireland tour for next summer – see the dates below and buy tickets here. Over the summer, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012. Pulp drummer Nick Banks also told fans to “stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023”.
Sarah Hunter’s rugby odyssey to become England’s most capped player
Almost 16 years ago a quietly determined 21-year-old from North Tyneside won her first cap for England, coming off the bench in front of a couple of hundred souls at Old Albanians RFC. Sarah Hunter did not do much in her five minutes on the field – “I probably touched the ball once and made one tackle” – but it marked the start of a rugby odyssey that is about to propel her past every England player – of either sex – to have pulled on a white jersey.
BBC
Man tried to abduct boy, six, at Middlesbrough Diwali festival
A man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy during a festival celebrating Diwali in Middlesbrough, police say. It happened on Saturday at about 18:15 BST in the town's Centre Square. Cleveland Police said the man grabbed the youngster by the wrist and tried to pull him away from his mother...
BBC
When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years
The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Lebanon kit and laptops stolen from team hotel
Thieves stole Lebanon kit and laptops containing sensitive information two days before their World Cup game against Jamaica. Police were called to the team hotel on Friday night. Lebanon would have needed new jerseys had they not been found later on a building site. Victory over Jamaica at Leigh Sports...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Do Glentoran already have the look of champions?
Whisper it quietly around east Belfast...but could Glentoran be about to end what would be a 14-year wait for an Irish League title success?. As statement wins go, they don't come much more emphatic than Friday's 4-0 dismantling of previously unbeaten Larne - a result which saw the Glens leapfrog the east Antrim side into top spot in the Premiership.
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
BBC
Dover migrant centre: Horror over fire attack
Dover residents are "horrified" after a fire attack at a Border Force migrant centre at the port, a Kent county councillor says. Two or three devices - described as petrol bombs by a witness - were thrown by the suspect, who was found dead at a nearby petrol station on Sunday.
BBC
EFL: Championship, League One & Two updates, plus Squad Goals
Burnley have just come so close to nabbing a winner against Reading. Anass Zaroury tries his luck from 12 yards out but Royals keeper Joe Lumley makes the stop. He was named the Championship goalkeeper of the season last term and Lee Nicholls has come up with a big save for Huddersfield here as he denies Tyler Burey.
BBC
Fifteen taken to hospital after 11-car crash on M42
Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a crash involving 11 vehicles in Warwickshire. It happened on the southbound carriageway of the M42 between junctions 11 and 10 near Tamworth on Sunday shortly before 17:30 GMT. Motorist Richard Francis tweeted his "casual evening drive" had turned to "absolute carnage in...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Living in Britain's most exorcised home
Poltergeist activity, apparitions, alleged possessions - even physical injury. A woman who lived in a remote farmhouse in the Brecon Beacons described the horrifying events that led her to call in exorcists, time and time again. The family's home had more exorcisms than any other in British history. It begun...
SB Nation
Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland Women travel down to St Mary’s to take on newly promoted Southampton
Tickets: Tickets cost £8 for adults and £2 for under 18’s. Tickets are still available on Southampton’s website. Travel: If you’re looking to make the trip from the Northeast, then your best bet is to join onto the A1 (M) from either the A19 or A690. Stay on the A1 (M) until you pass Doncaster and then join onto the M18 in order to get to the M1. At Northampton, join onto the A43 and take this until you can link onto the A34. Finally, you join onto the M3 and follow signs for A33 into Southampton.
BBC
Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
Charity apologises over feminist Elsie Inglis statue row
The charity planning an Edinburgh statue in honour of the feminist Dr Elsie Inglis has apologised for the way it handled the scrapping of a competition to find an artist. Statue for Dr Elsie Inglis trustees said their "decision and approach should have been explained more fully". Alexander Stoddart, who...
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
