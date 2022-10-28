ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

West Midlands' first black female firefighter on her rise to the top

One of the UK's first black female firefighters has said fire services need to do more to better reflect the communities they serve. Samantha Samuels joined West Midlands Fire Service in 1990 at the age of 18. Now a Group Commander, she features in We Are Firefighters on BBC One...
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC

When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years

The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
BBC

British Gas-owner reopens storage ahead of winter

British Gas-owner Centrica has reopened its giant gas storage facility to boost the UK's supply over the winter. The energy firm said the site would allow for "cheaper gas" to be stored for the colder months and help "reduce or stabilise costs" for households. The move comes after the UK's...
BBC

Petrol tanks filled with diesel in garage blunder

A fuel company said diesel was mistakenly put into the unleaded petrol tanks at one of its garages in Guernsey, affecting up to 30 drivers. Rubis, a fuel supplier operating across the Channel Islands, said "human error" led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday. A...
BBC

LEVC: Coventry taxi-maker announces 140 job cuts

About 140 jobs are set to go at the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), in Coventry. The firm said, like other automotive firms, it had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and would be looking for voluntary redundancies. The move forms part of a package of measures to improve...
BBC

Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed

Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
BBC

Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error

A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
The Associated Press

Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself

LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
The Independent

Viral post suggests what UK cities would be like at a party: ‘Newcastle didn’t bring a coat’

A post asking people on social media to describe British cities and towns as if they were party guests has gone viral, receiving thousands of responses.The Twitter account Very British Problems asked its 3.9 million followers on Saturday (29 October): “Let’s pretend every city/town in Britain is a guest at a party. What is each one doing at the party?”So far, the post has received just under 3,000 responses, with Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps writing: “Birmingham is correcting anybody who calls them Northern or Southern.”A user weighed in on Scottish cities, writing: “Glasgow is in the kitchen smoking fags...
The Independent

Northumberland battery firm Britishvolt considers administration

Troubled UK battery start-up Britishvolt is preparing to potentially fall into administration with almost 300 jobs at risk.The company has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which it had hoped would employ up to 3,000 workers.However, the group has been in emergency fundraising talks in recent weeks.The Financial Times reported that the company could slide into insolvency as soon as Monday.It is understood that Britishvolt has lined up advisors from EY to oversee the potential administration process.The Government backed the plans for the gigafactory in January and said it would support Britishvolt with undisclosed funding, understood to...
BBC

Octopus Energy to take over collapsed supplier Bulb

Energy supplier Octopus Energy is to buy its smaller competitor Bulb. Bulb collapsed last year amid rising gas and electricity prices and has since been run by the government. Its 1.5 million customers will not see any change or disruption to energy supplies, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.
BBC

Rhyl to open Wales' biggest electric car charging site

One of the UK's biggest electric vehicle charging sites is set to open in a Welsh seaside resort. It will provide 36 charging points at the West Kinmel Street Car Park, in Rhyl, near the town's railway station. Denbighshire council said it was due to open next month, making it...

