BBC
West Midlands' first black female firefighter on her rise to the top
One of the UK's first black female firefighters has said fire services need to do more to better reflect the communities they serve. Samantha Samuels joined West Midlands Fire Service in 1990 at the age of 18. Now a Group Commander, she features in We Are Firefighters on BBC One...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Survivors Fleeing the Sinking HMS Birkenhead Jumped Right Into the Waiting Jaws of Hungry Sharks That Roamed False Bay
The HMS Birkenhead, captained by Robert Salmond, was an iron-hulled paddle steamer that had set sail from Portsmouth, England to Cape Town, South Africa. The passengers consisted mostly of soldiers going to fight in the Frontier War in South Africa.
BBC
When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years
The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
Phys.org
Dead crustaceans washing up on England's north-east coast may be victims of the green industrial revolution
Thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up along a 50km stretch of England's north-east coast last autumn. Observers reported seeing the animals experience peculiar behaviors including convulsions, before suffering paralysis and death. An initial investigation conducted by the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, concluded that...
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
BBC
British Gas-owner reopens storage ahead of winter
British Gas-owner Centrica has reopened its giant gas storage facility to boost the UK's supply over the winter. The energy firm said the site would allow for "cheaper gas" to be stored for the colder months and help "reduce or stabilise costs" for households. The move comes after the UK's...
Britain faces £100m loss over drilling at biggest new oil field, says research
Norwegian firm wants to develop Rosebank field in North Sea but Sunak’s tax break for fossil fuel producers could cost UK dear
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: History Reveals How Ridiculous Climate Change Hysteria Is
For several decades, we’ve been harangued by left-wing harbingers of doom, screeching at 140 decibels that global warming — i.e., the gradual heating of Earth’s surface, oceans, and atmosphere — is caused by human activity, primarily the burning of fossil fuels that pump carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. They lecture us about the long-term rise of the planet’s temperature, caused by our shameful carbon footprints, which we selfishly use to drive our cars, air-condition our homes, and generally enjoy comfortable lives. “How dare you?” They want us to believe that the planet Earth, one of millions of planets in millions of galaxies, spinning around the Sun at a thousand miles an hour, is going to be destroyed if those darned cows don’t stop their terrible habit of emitting malodorous flatulence while enjoying a vegan diet.
BBC
Petrol tanks filled with diesel in garage blunder
A fuel company said diesel was mistakenly put into the unleaded petrol tanks at one of its garages in Guernsey, affecting up to 30 drivers. Rubis, a fuel supplier operating across the Channel Islands, said "human error" led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday. A...
BBC
LEVC: Coventry taxi-maker announces 140 job cuts
About 140 jobs are set to go at the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), in Coventry. The firm said, like other automotive firms, it had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and would be looking for voluntary redundancies. The move forms part of a package of measures to improve...
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
Viral post suggests what UK cities would be like at a party: ‘Newcastle didn’t bring a coat’
A post asking people on social media to describe British cities and towns as if they were party guests has gone viral, receiving thousands of responses.The Twitter account Very British Problems asked its 3.9 million followers on Saturday (29 October): “Let’s pretend every city/town in Britain is a guest at a party. What is each one doing at the party?”So far, the post has received just under 3,000 responses, with Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps writing: “Birmingham is correcting anybody who calls them Northern or Southern.”A user weighed in on Scottish cities, writing: “Glasgow is in the kitchen smoking fags...
Northumberland battery firm Britishvolt considers administration
Troubled UK battery start-up Britishvolt is preparing to potentially fall into administration with almost 300 jobs at risk.The company has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which it had hoped would employ up to 3,000 workers.However, the group has been in emergency fundraising talks in recent weeks.The Financial Times reported that the company could slide into insolvency as soon as Monday.It is understood that Britishvolt has lined up advisors from EY to oversee the potential administration process.The Government backed the plans for the gigafactory in January and said it would support Britishvolt with undisclosed funding, understood to...
BBC
Octopus Energy to take over collapsed supplier Bulb
Energy supplier Octopus Energy is to buy its smaller competitor Bulb. Bulb collapsed last year amid rising gas and electricity prices and has since been run by the government. Its 1.5 million customers will not see any change or disruption to energy supplies, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.
BBC
Rhyl to open Wales' biggest electric car charging site
One of the UK's biggest electric vehicle charging sites is set to open in a Welsh seaside resort. It will provide 36 charging points at the West Kinmel Street Car Park, in Rhyl, near the town's railway station. Denbighshire council said it was due to open next month, making it...
