Amazing how all these leaders loved by the masses are being removed from power through out the world. Makes one think it is all planned 🤔
Khan should be back in power. He was a good leader. I wouldn't, for a second, put his ousting past the US government. He stood for everything America didn't and refused to be their lapdog. America wanted to build a military base in Pakistan, Khan refused. America wanted Pakistan to join the war in Yemen, Khan refused. Khan called out the US government with regards to the Pakistanis they killed in Pakistan during their war in Afghanistan. Khan stands with the Palestinians and their plight. We all know what America does to leaders who don't follow suit with their agenda. Coups are their speciality.
yeah cuz the "world's most secretive spy angeny" is gonna show him self 😅🤣🙃
Related
The Government’s Most Secretive Agency Is Spilling Its Secrets
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Russian billionaire behind mercenary army in Ukraine confronted Putin about botching the war, report says
Self-proclaimed Nostradamus who 'predicted' Covid-19 has now 'foreseen' another disastrous event
This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Man Tries To Kiss Cobra, Gets Bitten in Face Now Battling for Life
The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
UK government is on alert after China's latest move
At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Putin forced to endure a 7-minute rant from a close ally who appeared to rebuke the Russian leader and demanded he shows respect
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Vice
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 31