Vice

wakingup
2d ago

Amazing how all these leaders loved by the masses are being removed from power through out the world. Makes one think it is all planned 🤔

SpreadLoveNotHate
3d ago

Khan should be back in power. He was a good leader. I wouldn't, for a second, put his ousting past the US government. He stood for everything America didn't and refused to be their lapdog. America wanted to build a military base in Pakistan, Khan refused. America wanted Pakistan to join the war in Yemen, Khan refused. Khan called out the US government with regards to the Pakistanis they killed in Pakistan during their war in Afghanistan. Khan stands with the Palestinians and their plight. We all know what America does to leaders who don't follow suit with their agenda. Coups are their speciality.

Lexuss Lynn
3d ago

yeah cuz the "world's most secretive spy angeny" is gonna show him self 😅🤣🙃

Related
Daily Beast

The Government’s Most Secretive Agency Is Spilling Its Secrets

The National Security Agency, sometimes cheekily called the “No Such Agency,” has some new secrets to spill. The clandestine agency’s museum, which is focused on codebreaking and spying, is reopening its doors to the public this month, after shutting down in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in that lull, the museum staff took advantage of the downtime to unearth some secret and previously classified spying gear from the depths of storage. The museum now boasts spying machines from around the globe that, in some cases, nobody—even at the NSA—knew existed.
MARYLAND STATE
nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives

Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Rolling Stone

The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’

The security situation in the African Sahel — where U.S. commandos have trained, fought, and died in a “shadow war” for the past 20 years — is a nightmare, according to a Pentagon report quietly released late last month.  It’s just the latest evidence of systemic American military failures across the continent, including two decades of deployments, drone strikes, and commando raids in Somalia that have resulted in a wheel-spinning stalemate and an ongoing spate of coups by U.S.-trained officers across West Africa that the chief of U.S. commandos on the continent said was due to U.S. alliances with...
ohmymag.co.uk

UK government is on alert after China's latest move

The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
TheDailyBeast

At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
