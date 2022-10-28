Read full article on original website
Kickoff time set for Gamecocks, Gators
The South Carolina football team will hit the road for what will be its second straight week to face Florida on November 12. Kickoff time of the game will be at 4 p.m. and broadcast on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) are...
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
Lane Kiffin questions Texas A&M injury timeouts, says Ole Miss football took Jimbo Fisher remarks 'personally'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It goes without saying that Lane Kiffin enjoyed every second of Ole Miss coming out on top against Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station. Kiffin's Rebels ran right through the Aggie defense to the tune 390 rushing yards in a 31-28 victory, and when the dust settled, Kiffin didn't hesitate to take shot or two at Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher stemming from comments Fisher made earlier in the year.
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Ole Miss game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's loss against Ole Miss. The Aggies go to 3-5 on the season and take on SEC East foe Florida from Kyle Field next weekend in a 11:00 am kickoff. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
Rebels fed Quinshon Judkins and delivered a 31-28 road win over Texas A&M
On his 19th birthday, Quinshon Judkins was fed the football over and over again. When Ole Miss needed him late, the true freshman delivered and the Rebel defense held on en route to a career high night, helping Ole Miss leave College Station with a 31-28 win on Saturday. Judkins...
14 quick A&M-Ole Miss postgame thoughts
1. Texas A&M trotted out five star freshman Conner Weigman and after quickly falling behind 7-0 he rallied them for two straight scores as Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher scripted a fast moving plays, RPOs, and throws off of those plays into areas vacated by blitzing Ole Miss defenders. 2. However,...
