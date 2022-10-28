UPS plans expansion that will create 435 new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. plans to expand into two new locations and create 435 jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties, officials said.

The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the health care sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Just as important as the economic impact of these announcements is the quality of jobs being created for Kentuckians and their families,” Beshear said in the statement that said the jobs would pay well.

The company plans for a 1 million-square-foot facility in Louisville that will create 315 high-wage jobs and a 1 million-square-foot facility in Bullitt County that will create 120 quality jobs, officials said. The exact locations haven’t yet been determined.

UPS is the largest employer in Metro Louisville, with more than 25,000 workers in air, ground and supply chain operations.