ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

UPS plans expansion that will create 435 new jobs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. plans to expand into two new locations and create 435 jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties, officials said.

The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the health care sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Just as important as the economic impact of these announcements is the quality of jobs being created for Kentuckians and their families,” Beshear said in the statement that said the jobs would pay well.

The company plans for a 1 million-square-foot facility in Louisville that will create 315 high-wage jobs and a 1 million-square-foot facility in Bullitt County that will create 120 quality jobs, officials said. The exact locations haven’t yet been determined.

UPS is the largest employer in Metro Louisville, with more than 25,000 workers in air, ground and supply chain operations.

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Major Richard Star Act

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The portraits and the accolades on the walls of Retired Army Master Sergeant Leo Skinner’s home paint a picture of his family’s service to our states. Skinner’s eye patch and hearing aide show that service more vividly. They reveal a title he’s reluctant to use - disabled veteran.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHIO Dayton

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Over 4,400 fake driver's licenses seized at Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 4,400 fake IDs were uncovered at Louisville's SDF airport Thursday morning, Customs and Border Protection officials announced. Customs officers in Louisville seized over 4,000 fake driver's licenses this morning. Officials say fraudulent driver's licenses are being discovered more frequently by CBP officers. In just 14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy