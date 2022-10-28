New driver's license office being built in Morgan County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia transportation officials say construction has begun on a full-service Division of Motor Vehicles regional office in Morgan County.

The new office being built in Berkeley Springs will bring additional driver’s licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle, officials said in a news release Thursday. It is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

“We know how busy our Martinsburg and Charles Town Regional Offices are on a daily basis,” said Everett Frazier, commissioner of the state’s division of motor vehicles. “Population continues to grow in that location, and opening an office in Morgan County will help us to provide accessible, more efficient and convenient customer service to that area.”

A staff of a dozen people or more could be employed at the Morgan County office, and hiring will begin soon, Frazier said.

Full-service DMV regional offices offer driver’s license skills testing, written knowledge tests, vehicle registration renewals, title work and other services. A motorcycle course will also be built at the new office.