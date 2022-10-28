Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
dotesports.com
All new perks for Deep Stone Crypt craftable weapons in Destiny 2
Before the release of season 19, Bungie gave great news to Deep Stone Crypt fans: all Legendary weapons from the Beyond Light raid would be craftable, giving them a suite of new perks (including enhanced versions) and the Bray Inheritance origin trait. In a This Week at Bungie blog post,...
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
How to Unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2
Looking up how to unlock the Kastov 545 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. In Modern Warfare 2, the Kastov 45 is one of the game's 10 assault rifles at launch, and one of three Kastovia Platform Receivers in the weapon class. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village DLC - How To Unlock Lady Dimitrescu And Heisenberg In Mercenaries
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion, adds a brand-new story campaign featuring Rose along with a handful of new Mercenaries levels. In addition to the new Mercenaries levels there are also new playable characters for Mercenaries, including Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, and everyone's favorite giant vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. Not all of these new characters are immediately available however, as you will need to unlock some of them by completing challenges in the new Mercenaries levels.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
The next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers has been revealed. November's Games with Gold lineup includes Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job. The former will be available to claim all month, while Dead End Job will go live on November 16. It's the second month of the new Games with Gold strategy, which drops backward-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 titles, reducing the freebies from four to two.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: Call Of Duty Bundle Is Available Now
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock. Unlike usual, you don't have to wait in a queue to purchase the PlayStation 5. The only way to purchase the console at the moment, however, is by grabbing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle that comes with a digital copy of the game for $560. You're saving 10 bucks overall versus buying the console and game separately, and since Modern Warfare II just launched, you won't have to wait long to get your console and game.
Information Gatherer For Modern Warfare 2 Discovers Mention Of Zombies Game Mode
People who didn’t play this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because there wasn’t enough zombie content should give it another shot. A Zombies mode might still be added to the game after all, according to recent information that has come to light. If you can’t slay hordes of the undead, it doesn’t seem like a Call of Duty game, does it?
Gamespot
Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now
Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week. A new run of Analogue Super NT and...
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Get Its Hardcore Mode, Now Called Tier 1, in November
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's hardcore playlist, which is now called Tier 1, will not arrive until the start of the game's first season on November 16, 2022. As detailed on an official Call of Duty blogpost, the Tier 1 playlists offer a "more challenging experience compared to traditional Multiplayer. Operators have less health and limited HUD elements, and friendly fire is on. These elements are consistent in all game modes that support the Tier 1 variant."
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available This Week
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Finding an in-stock PS5 console continues to be a challenge, but the same isn’t true for finding great deals on its hottest games. Whether you’re looking for an elaborate RPG, family-friendly adventure, or just the latest installment of Madden, dozens of great PS5 games are on sale right now--making it easy to build up your library if you’re lucky enough to have already picked up a console.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Burger King DLC Bundle Selling For $40+ On eBay
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally here, and some fans are spending big money to acquire a rare skin sold only at Burger King. Activision and Burger King partnered to give Whopper-eaters an exclusive Operator skin based on Burger Town, a fictional restaurant in the Call of Duty universe.
Gamespot
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
The best battle royale games on Android in 2022
Battle royale games have taken the gaming world by storm. Everything, from consoles and PCs to powerful Android tablets and smartphones, is host to some of the best among these games. While prerequisites for a battle royale game vary from title to title, the basic premise remains: whoever is the last standing wins. This could mean defeating all of your opponents in Fortnite or reaching the coveted crown in Fall Guys.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Mountain Dew Rewards Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has revealed the rewards players will earn for drinking Mountain Dew products. It's fall, which means the world is transitioning into a new look. Spooky decorations, leaves falling off of trees, warmer clothes, and of course, Call of Duty branded food and drinks. It's that time of the year when a new Call of Duty hits store shelves and dominates the pop culture industry for a month or two. It's time to settle in with a blanket or a warm fire, get a ton of extremely unhealthy yet tasty Gamer Food, and grind the night away on CoD.
dotesports.com
Full list of all Modern Warfare 2 campaign achievements and trophies
Hello, trophy hunter and achievement grinder. Welcome to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game where you can nab yourself a Platinum trophy in a day or two. Players can beat the Campaign in a few short hours, but it will need to be played on the highest difficulty for one of the more challenging trophies in the game. But with some patience and perseverance, Platinum can be yours.
