East Valley Tribune
Gilbert Public Schools is hosting a job fair
It’s hard finding good help these days. Just ask Gilbert Public Schools – or any other Valley district, for that matter. With numerous positions of all kinds vacant, GPS has high hopes for its job fair 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Highland High School, 4301 E. Guadalupe Road.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns
Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Countryside Living senior community in Queen Creek hosted Deficiency Free party for residents, staff
Countryside Living, a senior living community in Queen Creek providing care and assistance to seniors needing assisted and memory care services, hosted a Deficiency Free party on Oct. 26. Staff gathered outside with the residents, playing bingo and enjoying eats from a food truck they brought in for everyone to enjoy.
East Valley Tribune
Fundraising high in local board, LD12 races
As candidates enter the final stretch before the Nov. 8 General Election, some in races for school board and legislative seats impacting northern and western Chandler have been helped by thousands of dollars in campaign support. Voters in Legislative District 12 are picking the senator and two state House members...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Valley nonprofit teams with 'Internet Godfather' to combat senior fraud in Maricopa County
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and R.O.S.E. has announced that Brett Johnson, the man the Secret Service dubbed "The Original Internet Godfather," is joining the non-profit organization's Advisory Committee to help protect Maricopa County seniors from fraud. Johnson is considered to be one of the leading authorities on cybercrime. After...
East Valley Tribune
Tempers flare during Council NDO debates
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
KTAR.com
Phoenix seeking volunteers for income tax assistance program
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix is looking for volunteers to help low and limited income people file their tax returns. The city’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has helped Phoenix residents obtain more than $100 million over the last 18 years. All sorts of volunteers are needed...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
azbex.com
110-unit BTR Approved in Queen Creek
Sparrow SFG – a 110-unit rental community on 11 acres near Ironwood and Ocotillo roads – has been approved by the Queen Creek Town Council. Homes in the development will be either one or two stories configured as either standalone units or duplexes, all with porches and private backyard areas.
East Valley Tribune
Town Manager John Kross stepping down
The leader at the helm of Arizona’s fastest growing municipality is stepping down after nearly 27 years in Queen Creek government. Town Manager John Kross’s last day on the job will be Jan. 20 after deciding “this was probably the time.”. “When you’re in one place for...
SignalsAZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
azbex.com
Update on Legacy Cares’ Bell Bank Park Default
An investors conference call by bond trustee UMB Bank provided new details on Legacy Cares, Inc. (Legacy Sports, LLC)’s default at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The project is now officially in default, with bond payments not made and contractors not having received payment. UMB representative Michael Slade said...
themesatribune.com
Senior facility found deficient after death probe
The state health department found deficiencies during its inspection of a Mesa memory care facility within Gilbert Police’s jurisdiction where an elderly female resident wandered away and was later found dead. Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled 88-year-old Ina Jenkins’ Aug. 8 death an accident and listed the cause as...
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
kjzz.org
Homelessness among older adult sat record levels, St. Vincent De Paul says
Homelessness among older adults and adults with disabilities has increased to record levels. In September, there were 898 older adults in Maricopa County who were homeless. That’s according to Julia Matthies, director of Ozanam Manor at St. Vincent De Paul. She’s in charge of transitional housing for older adults and adults with disabilities.
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler mother served a special award for her warm hospitality
A Chandler mother is served a special award for her great service on the job. Her combo of greeting customers with hot food and a warm smile is just the appetizer of her accomplishments. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
