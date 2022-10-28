Natrona County who entered the 4A playoffs as the #3 seed made quick work of Campbell County on Friday night 63-6 in the quarterfinal round. The Mustangs were red-hot in the opening quarter and put 28 points on the scoreboard. Wyatt Powell scored in a 1-yard plunge, Mason Weickum reeled off a 67-yard to the end zone, and then he came up with an 18-yard run for a touchdown. Kayden Pharr wrapped up the 1st quarter scoring with a 17-yard TD reception.

