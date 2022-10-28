Read full article on original website
Natrona County who entered the 4A playoffs as the #3 seed made quick work of Campbell County on Friday night 63-6 in the quarterfinal round. The Mustangs were red-hot in the opening quarter and put 28 points on the scoreboard. Wyatt Powell scored in a 1-yard plunge, Mason Weickum reeled off a 67-yard to the end zone, and then he came up with an 18-yard run for a touchdown. Kayden Pharr wrapped up the 1st quarter scoring with a 17-yard TD reception.
Defending 4A state champion Sheridan wasted no time in getting the upper hand against Laramie in the quarterfinal round playoff game on Friday. The Broncs got a 54-yard touchdown pass from Cael Gilbertson to Mathew Ketner to take the lead for good just 22 seconds into the game. Sheridan owned the first 3 quarters of play en route to a 52-27 win to get to 10-0 on the season.
