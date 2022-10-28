Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Bungie Is Aiming To Make Destiny 2's Weapon Crafting More Fun In Lightfall
Destiny 2's weapon crafting can help create some amazing tools of destruction, but the process of doing so is one that developer Bungie wants to overhaul so that it can be more fun. In the studio's latest blog update, Bungie explained some of the changes that will be applied to weapon crafting in the Lightfall expansion.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
The next batch of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers has been revealed. November's Games with Gold lineup includes Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job. The former will be available to claim all month, while Dead End Job will go live on November 16. It's the second month of the new Games with Gold strategy, which drops backward-compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 titles, reducing the freebies from four to two.
dotesports.com
What is Ground War in Modern Warfare 2? | Ground war game modes, explained
The more the merrier as they say, and the same can be said for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after its worldwide Oct. 28 release. Obviously the main focal point of any new CoD release is its multiplayer, and the multiplayer is driven by its traditional core six-vs-six gameplay.
Gamespot
Best Horror Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Game Pass isn't just one of the best deals in gaming, it's also a hub for horror that can instantly provide some of the most chilling frights imaginable on console and PC. With hundreds of games to choose from, a fair number of entries from the horror genre were bound to creep in and lurk in the shadows of the subscription service, biding their time until they can strike your download queue.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: Call Of Duty Bundle Is Available Now
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock. Unlike usual, you don't have to wait in a queue to purchase the PlayStation 5. The only way to purchase the console at the moment, however, is by grabbing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle that comes with a digital copy of the game for $560. You're saving 10 bucks overall versus buying the console and game separately, and since Modern Warfare II just launched, you won't have to wait long to get your console and game.
Gamespot
Alan Wake 2 Remains On Schedule For 2023, As Remedy Provides Updates On Control Sequels"
As part of developer Remedy's latest earnings briefing, the Finnish game studio confirmed that one of its most highly anticipated upcoming games, Alan Wake 2, remains on track for release in 2023. The developer also provided development updates on its four other games in development, including its Control sequels. Plenty...
Gamespot
Build Your Own Horror Game Bundle: Get 3 Games For $3
The spooky season is coming to a close, but Fanatical is giving you one last chance to pick up some chilling horror games to celebrate Halloween. The aptly named Build Your Own Horror Triple Pack lets you bundle three games for just $3, selecting from a catalog of highly reviewed indies.
Fallout 4 is getting a free PS5/Xbox Series update
Earlier this month, the Fallout franchise celebrated its 25th birthday, and today, the celebrations came to a close with a very exciting announcement. In a blog post on Bethesda’s Fallout site, it’s been confirmed that a new-gen update is coming soon for Fallout 4. That’s right - juicer frame rates and shiny new graphics options are on their way, and what’s more, the update is releasing at the low, low price of absolutely nothing.
Gamespot
This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome
A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:
How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch
If your Modern Warfare 2 is stuck on installing, try this fix
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Field Upgrades: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all Field Upgrades available in the multiplayer at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the launch features, including the many Field Upgrades players will be able to use. Field Upgrades are tools that offer players a number of strategic advantages.
Returning to Fallout 4 was just what I needed while waiting for Starfield
I returned to Fallout 4 at just the right time
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available This Week
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Finding an in-stock PS5 console continues to be a challenge, but the same isn’t true for finding great deals on its hottest games. Whether you’re looking for an elaborate RPG, family-friendly adventure, or just the latest installment of Madden, dozens of great PS5 games are on sale right now--making it easy to build up your library if you’re lucky enough to have already picked up a console.
dotesports.com
All new perks for Deep Stone Crypt craftable weapons in Destiny 2
Before the release of season 19, Bungie gave great news to Deep Stone Crypt fans: all Legendary weapons from the Beyond Light raid would be craftable, giving them a suite of new perks (including enhanced versions) and the Bray Inheritance origin trait. In a This Week at Bungie blog post,...
dotesports.com
Full list of all Modern Warfare 2 campaign achievements and trophies
Hello, trophy hunter and achievement grinder. Welcome to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game where you can nab yourself a Platinum trophy in a day or two. Players can beat the Campaign in a few short hours, but it will need to be played on the highest difficulty for one of the more challenging trophies in the game. But with some patience and perseverance, Platinum can be yours.
