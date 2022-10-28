Cancer doctors: Don’t put off exams

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer worldwide. In the United States, about 12.9% of women will develop it at some point in their lives. For breast cancer awareness month, two local doctors spoke with the Tribune about how patients can reduce their risk of breast cancer, and safeguard themselves against late diagnosis.

Dr. Sallee Jones is a surgeon at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with a focus on breast cancer and benign breast disease. Her biggest piece of advice to patients, she said, is to never delay mammograms.