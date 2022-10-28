Zack Wheeler: Jacob deGrom happy with Mets but wants to be paid what he’s worth

HOUSTON — During the Mets’ last trip to Philadelphia, in August, two former teammates caught up for a lengthy pregame chat in the outfield.

Zack Wheeler departed that conversation convinced that if Jacob deGrom leaves the Mets this offseason it won’t be because he dislikes the organization or playing in New York.

“He told me he is happy there,” Wheeler told The Post on Thursday following a Phillies workout in preparation for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. “I just think he wants to get compensated for what he’s done.”

DeGrom has said he plans to opt out from his contract after the World Series and become a free agent. Under the terms of the five-year, $137.5 million contract he signed in March 2019, the ace right-hander can collect $30.5 million next season if he doesn’t opt out. The Mets hold an option for 2024 worth $32.5 million.

Last winter, Max Scherzer raised the bar for starting pitching salary by receiving a three-year deal from the Mets that averages $43.3 million annually.

Zack Wheeler and Jacob deGrom AP; N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Wheeler, who left the Mets through free agency following the 2019 season, said it’s completely understandable deGrom would want to opt out from his contract.

see also

“I don’t think it was the right compensation at the time,” Wheeler said. “I can’t speak for him, it’s a lot of money and it’s life-changing money and I think anybody would have taken that at the time. But at the same time people have seen what he’s done and maybe you can correct it along the way, and this is his chance to correct it.”

Wheeler, who is scheduled to start Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday against the Astros, was asked if the Mets’ rotation could survive deGrom’s possible departure.

“It leaves a big hole, but [owner] Steve Cohen obviously is willing to spend so who knows what kind of replacement he could get in there, via trade or free-agent signing,” Wheeler said. “But I think it would leave a big hole for sure. [DeGrom] has been there forever. It would leave a hole in the clubhouse and definitely on the mound.”

Noah Syndergaard, who was acquired by the Phillies from the Angels at the trade deadline, compared the possibility of deGrom leaving the Mets to Freddie Freeman departing the Braves last offseason.

But Syndergaard added he would be surprised if deGrom left the Mets.

“With Steve Cohen anything is possible, especially when you have a pitcher like deGrom — he’s got the potential and stuff to be the best pitcher ever to walk this earth,” Syndergaard said. “I just hope that he stays healthy.”

Despite the fact the Mets and Phillies are NL East rivals, Wheeler said he wants deGrom to stay with the Mets.

“I enjoy facing him,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler left the Mets for a five-year deal worth $118 million and has since emerged as an ace. The Phillies right-hander went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 153 innings. This postseason, he has started four games and pitched to a 1.78 ERA.

Wheeler said returning to Citi Field to face the Mets is still a thrill, albeit one that has dampened after three seasons.

“But you still want to do well,” he said. “You still want to pitch well there and kind of show them what they missed out on, just personally, but the height of it I guess has kind of passed.”

Wheeler’s departure occurred a year before Cohen bought the Mets. But Wheeler isn’t about to guess whether he still would be pitching in Queens if Cohen had bought the team sooner.

“We’ll never know,” Wheeler said. “A lot of people could say it would have ended differently, but who knows?”