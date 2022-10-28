ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State, U.S. Dept. of Energy researchers take key step toward big gains in plastics recycling

By Steve Lundeberg
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BhNa_0ipjpN7700

Researchers including an Oregon State University College of Engineering faculty member have taken a key step toward greatly expanding the range of plastics that can be recycled.

The findings, published today in Science, are important because plastic waste is a massive problem both globally and in the United States, where only about 5% of used plastic is recycled, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which led the study.

Packaging materials, containers and other discarded items are filling up landfills and littering the environment at a pace so rapid that scientists estimate by 2050 the ocean will have more plastic by weight than fish, according to NREL.

A collaboration led by NREL’s Gregg Beckham and including Lucas Ellis, an OSU researcher who was an NREL postdoctoral fellow during the project, combined chemical and biological processes in a proof of concept to “valorize” mixed plastic waste. Valorize means to enhance the value of something.

The research builds on the use of chemical oxidation to break down a variety of plastic types, a method pioneered a decade ago by chemical industry giant DuPont.

“We developed a technology that used oxygen and catalysts to break down plastics into smaller, biologically friendly chemical building blocks,” said Ellis, an assistant professor of chemical engineering. “From there we used a biologically engineered soil microbe capable of consuming and ‘funneling’ those building blocks into either a biopolymer or a component for advanced nylon production.”

Beckham, a senior research fellow at NREL and the head of the Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment Consortium – known as BOTTLE – said the work provides a “potential entry point into processing plastics that cannot be recycled at all today.”

Current recycling technologies can only operate effectively if the plastic inputs are clean and separated by type, Beckham explains.

Plastics can be made from different polymers, each with its own unique chemical building blocks. When polymer chemistries are mixed in a collection bin, or formulated together in certain products like multilayer packaging, recycling becomes expensive and nearly impossible because the polymers often have to be separated before they can be recycled.

“Our work has resulted in a process that can convert mixed plastics to a single chemical product,” Ellis said. “In other words, it is a technology that recyclers could use without the task of sorting plastics by type.”

Researchers applied the process to a mix of three common plastics: polystyrene, used in disposable coffee cups; polyethylene terephthalate, the basis for carpets, polyester clothing and single-use beverage bottles; and high-density polyethylene, used in milk jugs and many other consumer plastics.

The oxidation process broke down the plastics into a mixture of compounds including benzoic acid, terephthalic acid and dicarboxylic acids that, in the absence of the engineered soil microbe, would require advanced and costly separations to yield pure products.

The researchers engineered the microbe, Pseudomonas putida, to biologically funnel the mixture into one of two products – polyhydroxyalkanoates, an emerging form of biodegradable bioplastics, and beta-ketoadipate, which can be used in the manufacture of performance-advantaged nylon.

Trying the process with other types of plastics including polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride will be the focus of upcoming work, the researchers said.

“The chemical catalysis process we have used is just a way of accelerating a process that occurs naturally, so instead of degrading over several hundred years, you can break down these plastics in hours or minutes,” said co-author Kevin Sullivan, a postdoctoral researcher at NREL.

Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office and Bioenergy Technologies Office, and the work was performed as part of the BOTTLE Consortium.

Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Oak Ridge National Laboratory also took part in the study.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy’s primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. It is operated for the department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

Proactive responses are most effective for fighting marine disease, research shows

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The best time to deal with diseases in marine species is before an outbreak occurs, a study by Oregon State University shows. Researchers in OSU’s College of Science and Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine evaluated more than a dozen disease management strategies and found the most promising ones were proactive rather than reactive, such as increasing marine ecosystem health and building marine disease monitoring and response networks. ...
Kotek campaigns on the Oregon Coast

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek completed a swing down the coast on Sunday, visiting Astoria, Seaside, Lincoln City and Newport. Addressing supporters in Newport, Kotek acknowledged the housing, homelessness, addiction and mental health crises facing the state but focused on her plans to address them. “Oregonians know how to solve their problems,” Kotek said. “What they need is a governor and a state government that’s going to be by their...
SNAP: 12% Cost of Living Increase in benefits

Lincoln County residents and those across the state who use Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive a permanent cost of living increase of approximately 12 percent starting this month. This means people who use the SNAP program will start receiving more food benefits when they receive their October benefits. Every October the federal government makes cost of living adjustments to SNAP maximum allotments. These adjustments are...
New Details / Traffic Alert: 1 Dead in 45 vehicle pileup on I-5

New Details posted Oct. 20 On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 2:10 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 219. Preliminary investigation revealed a Freightliner CMV, operated by Pritpal Singh (31) of Sacramento, CA, was stopped in the slow lane due to an earlier crash. A second Freightliner, operated by Kirpal Singh (63) of Yuba City, CA, collided...
Simulator Hand Grenades: Devices washed ashore at Newport

Newport Police have been dispatched to multiple reports of explosives washing up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Police officers responded and located three separate devices that appeared to have washed ashore. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices. The devices are white in color and have a label attached to them that reads “Warning Explosive." The label clearly states the item is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A. There have been no reports of injuries or the source of the devices, as of this report. If you encounter such a device, please do not handle or attempt to move it. Call the police to report the devices location.
The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon.

