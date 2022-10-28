ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

First stage of code audit nears completion

By Will Chappell Gazette Reporter
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

Consultants hired by Cannon Beach have nearly completed their recommendations to simplify the city code, as the first step in a comprehensive audit of the code.

Marcy McInelly and Keith Liden addressed a joint meeting of the Cannon Beach City Council, Design Review Board and Planning Commission two weeks ago, ahead of the final public meeting on these proposed changes to be held in November.

McInelly and Liden have been focused on simplifying the code and will make changes to policies or amendments only after the next round of public comment next summer and fall and with the approval of elected officials.

Cannon Beach will be in a better position to make policy and amendment changes to its code after the existing code is brought up to date.

The consultants have identified three main areas of focus for the city to prioritize in the first stage of the code audit: reorganizing the code, clarifying and streamlining decision making procedures, and finding ways to make the code audit work to the public’s benefit.

McInelly told the group that the current code has redundancies that make it confusing.

She said she will recommend that the city combine the subdivision and zoning sections of the code into one, rather than two with many redundancies as they are currently.

Keith Liden said that the decision making and application review process was currently ad hoc and ill-defined in the city’s code.

He said he plans to recommend that the city adopt a four-tiered review system, with lower impact projects addressed by city employees while those with higher impact will be reviewed by the appropriate elected officials.

Members of the public were skeptical of this proposal, fearing a loss of community input on city planning matters.

McInelly then talked about the forthcoming proposal’s attempt to create public benefits through code policy.

She said that she will suggest that the city offer people building new homes in town extra square footage allotments if they also use the property to contribute to the public good. Builders could do this by adding workforce housing, leaving a historic structure on the property or committing to preserve a heritage tree.

McInelly also recommended that the code audit address wetlands issues, but that it had not been under their original prerogative. The planning commission will form a subgroup to address the issue that will also be open to public participation.

Finally, McInelly and Liden said that they would be bringing proposed contracts to continue their work on the project through next year for city council consideration next month. The convened group agreed that they were disposed to accept the continuation of the contracts.

Following the next public meeting in November the consultants will spend December through springtime rewriting the code and implementing the proposed changes.

After that, there will be more opportunities for public comment in the summer and fall before final rewriting and City Council approval takes place.

The consultants said that they hope the entire process of rewriting the code, including new amendments and policies, can be completed by the end of 2023.

The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
