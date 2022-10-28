Democrat hopefuls warn against emboldened Republicans
GOSHEN — Democratic candidates urged residents to vote their conscience during a rally this week.
Candidates for statewide offices spoke at a rally Wednesday in Goshen, including Thomas McDermott for U.S. Senate, Destiny Wells for secretary of state, Jessica McClellan for state treasurer and ZanAi Brooks for state auditor. U.S. Congressional 2nd District candidate Paul Steury and Indiana House District 49 hopeful Amanda Qualls also made remarks.
