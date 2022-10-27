ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Women’s basketball: Gophers lose Aminita Zie to season-ending leg injury [Pioneer Press]

By John Shipley, Pioneer Press
big10central.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
big10central.com

Ustby, Scalia and other Minnesotans to watch in women's basketball [Star Tribune]

Kent Youngblood's potential 2022-23 college basketball team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country. The former Watertown-Mayer star is one of five Hawkeyes starters back from last year's Big Ten regular-season and tournament championship team. She averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 67.9 percent from the field, the best in the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
big10central.com

Towson men’s basketball fell just short of the NCAA Tournament last year. Now the Tigers plan to ‘finish the job.’ [Baltimore Sun]

Pat Skerry gifted members of his Towson men’s basketball program with some accessories, but it has little to do with capturing a share of last year’s Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title. In the summer, the coach distributed black rubber wristbands imprinted with a single word in yellow and...
TOWSON, MD
big10central.com

Gophers women’s basketball opens with 104-64 exhibition win over River Falls [Pioneer Press]

Six Gophers players scored in double figures in a 104-64 women’s basketball exhibition victory over Wisconsin-River Falls on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Mara Braun led the way, scoring 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. The freshman from Wayzata made 9 of 18 shots. Fellow freshman Amaya Battle was good for 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in her debut.
RIVER FALLS, WI
big10central.com

Kalscheur, Walton and other Minnesotans to watch [Star Tribune]

Marcus Fuller's potential 2022-23 college basketball team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country. The 6-5 Woodbury product will be the first transfer to play for Stanford since 2009. Jones helped to lead Davidson to the Atlantic 10 title and NCAA tournament last season. Gabe...
MINNESOTA STATE
big10central.com

Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions land after falling to Ohio State? [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Oct. 31—Penn State fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in heartbreaking fashion Saturday afternoon and it could alter the team's postseason outlook. The Nittany Lions held a 21-16 lead in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell 44-31 to the Buckeyes. The loss all but eliminates them from College Football Playoff contention, although they still could make a New Year's Six bowl game.
COLUMBUS, OH
big10central.com

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan returns vs. Rutgers [Pioneer Press]

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will return from a one-game absence to start against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. Morgan missed the 45-17 loss to Penn State last week after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 defeat to Illinois on Oct. 15. With Morgan out,...
ILLINOIS STATE
County News Review

Catching up with ... Austin Sterling

Austin Sterling never intended to play college football. The 2022 graduate of Braham High School is an aspiring educator who was content with hanging up the cleats after high school. Sterling’s older brother has connections with the coaching staff from the University of Minnesota, Morris, and that is how the recruiting process began for Sterling. “My brother Zach sent them (Morris) my film and he said, ‘Watch my brother,’” Austin...
ILLINOIS STATE
big10central.com

Big Ten volleyball: Badgers take down Gophers in four sets [Pioneer Press]

The Wisconsin volleyball team dished out a little payback on Saturday, taking down Minnesota in four sets in Madison, Wis., to avenge an early-season loss to the Gophers. The fifth-ranked Badgers (17-3 overall, 11-1 Big Ten) won 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23. Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer had 15 kills apiece...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Morgan State routs South Carolina State; Towson beats Monmouth to end 5-game skid | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP [Baltimore Sun]

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 29:. Morgan State 41, South Carolina State 14: Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had two rushing touchdowns and Jae’Veyon Morton had a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown as the host Bears (3-5, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) beat the conference-leading Bulldogs (3-5, 1-1). Graham had 18 carries for 123 yards, including touchdown runs of 8 and 35 yards. Morgan State extended its halftime lead with a 24-0 run in the fourth quarter. The victory ended a three-game slide for the Bears under first-year coach Damon Wilson.
TOWSON, MD
big10central.com

Husker fans arrive ahead of Illinois football game

Husker fans roam the campus ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits in 26-9 loss to Illinois. With Casey Thompson on the field, Nebraska competed against Illinois. Without him, the Huskers crumbled...
LINCOLN, NE
big10central.com

Scheduling quirk allows Steven Crowl to watch sister in UW vs. Minnesota volleyball top-10 tilt

Steven and Lauren Crowl used to drive together to school every day. The two-year gap between the siblings gave Lauren a privilege not many freshmen get — avoiding the bus. It was a major change for Lauren when Steven joined the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. She said it was weird not having him around, but he was close by in Wisconsin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

No. 9 Maryvale Prep volleyball beats No. 5 Spalding, 3-1, for IAAM A Conference title; No. 13 Mercy wins B crown [Baltimore Sun]

When Maryvale Prep played at Archbishop Spalding earlier this month, it looked like the Lions spent the day searching for answers in a match that saw them lose in three sets. In the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference Championship at Stevenson University in Owings Mills on Sunday, they appear to have found the answers to most of their questions.
BROOKLANDVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy