FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
big10central.com
Gophers football: Ko Kieft was hard on Brevyn Spann-Ford, and now the apprentice is becoming a master [Pioneer Press]
Ko Kieft pancaked Brevyn Spann-Ford with his words. Kieft, the former Gophers tight end known for his punishing knockdown blocks, didn’t like what he was seeing from his apprentice in that department a few years ago. “Bad block.”. “Soft.”. Keift’s tough-love approach didn’t go over well with Spann-Ford, a...
big10central.com
Women’s hockey: No. 2 Gophers beat top-ranked Ohio State, 4-2 [Pioneer Press]
Taylor Heise tied the score with an unassisted goal, and Peyton Hemp scored the winner as No. 2 Minnesota scored twice in the third period to rally past top-ranked Ohio State 4-2 on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Abigail Boreen added a goal with 3:31 remaining as the Gophers remained undefeated...
big10central.com
Gophers basketball: Jamison Battle has foot surgery, is week to week [Pioneer Press]
The Gophers men’s basketball team has received more bad injury news. Forward Jamison Battle had “minor” foot surgery Friday and the last season’s leading scorer is considered “week-to-week,” the U said in a news release. Battle was enthusiastic about the season when speaking to...
big10central.com
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan returns vs. Rutgers [Pioneer Press]
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will return from a one-game absence to start against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. Morgan missed the 45-17 loss to Penn State last week after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 defeat to Illinois on Oct. 15. With Morgan out,...
big10central.com
Husker fans arrive ahead of Illinois football game
Husker fans roam the campus ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits in 26-9 loss to Illinois. With Casey Thompson on the field, Nebraska competed against Illinois. Without him, the Huskers crumbled...
big10central.com
Reusse: St. Thomas succeeds in D-I but lacks rivalries, recognition [Star Tribune]
The final four games of the St. Thomas-St. John's football rivalry were played in three locations and attracted announced crowds that totaled 90,394. The Tommies won the first two: 33-21 in 2016, with a Johnnies' then-record crowd of 16,514 in Collegeville; and 20-17 in 2017, in front of a Division III record-shattering official attendance of 37,355 at Target Field.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's hockey's loss to Penn State
A lot of things were a little off Friday night at the Kohl Center. The scoreboard showed stats from the last University of Wisconsin men's hockey home game two weeks ago for more than a period. A referee's microphone went on in the middle of play twice, giving spectators an earful of on-ice communication.
big10central.com
Gophers women’s basketball opens with 104-64 exhibition win over River Falls [Pioneer Press]
Six Gophers players scored in double figures in a 104-64 women’s basketball exhibition victory over Wisconsin-River Falls on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Mara Braun led the way, scoring 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. The freshman from Wayzata made 9 of 18 shots. Fellow freshman Amaya Battle was good for 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in her debut.
big10central.com
Scheduling quirk allows Steven Crowl to watch sister in UW vs. Minnesota volleyball top-10 tilt
Steven and Lauren Crowl used to drive together to school every day. The two-year gap between the siblings gave Lauren a privilege not many freshmen get — avoiding the bus. It was a major change for Lauren when Steven joined the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. She said it was weird not having him around, but he was close by in Wisconsin.
big10central.com
Area college football: Aaron Syverson, Nick Peterson pass Johnnies past St. Scholastica [Pioneer Press]
Aaron Syverson and Nick Peterson threw two touchdown passes apiece to lift St. John’s to a 56-6 rout of St. Scholastica in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Saturday in Duluth, Minn. Syverson completed 12 of 18 throws for 140 yards, while Van Erp was 4 of 5 passing...
