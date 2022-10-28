ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
big10central.com

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan returns vs. Rutgers [Pioneer Press]

Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will return from a one-game absence to start against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. Morgan missed the 45-17 loss to Penn State last week after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 defeat to Illinois on Oct. 15. With Morgan out,...
ILLINOIS STATE
big10central.com

Husker fans arrive ahead of Illinois football game

Husker fans roam the campus ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits in 26-9 loss to Illinois. With Casey Thompson on the field, Nebraska competed against Illinois. Without him, the Huskers crumbled...
LINCOLN, NE
big10central.com

Reusse: St. Thomas succeeds in D-I but lacks rivalries, recognition [Star Tribune]

The final four games of the St. Thomas-St. John's football rivalry were played in three locations and attracted announced crowds that totaled 90,394. The Tommies won the first two: 33-21 in 2016, with a Johnnies' then-record crowd of 16,514 in Collegeville; and 20-17 in 2017, in front of a Division III record-shattering official attendance of 37,355 at Target Field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's hockey's loss to Penn State

A lot of things were a little off Friday night at the Kohl Center. The scoreboard showed stats from the last University of Wisconsin men's hockey home game two weeks ago for more than a period. A referee's microphone went on in the middle of play twice, giving spectators an earful of on-ice communication.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

Gophers women’s basketball opens with 104-64 exhibition win over River Falls [Pioneer Press]

Six Gophers players scored in double figures in a 104-64 women’s basketball exhibition victory over Wisconsin-River Falls on Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Mara Braun led the way, scoring 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. The freshman from Wayzata made 9 of 18 shots. Fellow freshman Amaya Battle was good for 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in her debut.
RIVER FALLS, WI
big10central.com

Scheduling quirk allows Steven Crowl to watch sister in UW vs. Minnesota volleyball top-10 tilt

Steven and Lauren Crowl used to drive together to school every day. The two-year gap between the siblings gave Lauren a privilege not many freshmen get — avoiding the bus. It was a major change for Lauren when Steven joined the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. She said it was weird not having him around, but he was close by in Wisconsin.
