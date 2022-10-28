President Joe Biden lost his temper and raised his voice during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to NBC News. Biden had only just finished telling Zelensky that another $1 billion of U.S. military assistance had been greenlit for Ukraine when Zelensky started listing all the help his country still needed but was not receiving, the outlet reported. Four people familiar with the June call told NBC News that Biden’s patience with Zelensky snapped, and he told the Ukrainian leader that the American people were being generous and that Zelensky might be a little more grateful. The unidentified sources said the presidents’ relationship has improved since the tense exchange, with the White House poised to ask Congress for tens of billions of more aid for Ukraine before new lawmakers are sworn in January.Read it at NBC News

