Leigh Minter
2d ago
What a joke! The economy was sinking long before the war so stop using that as an excuse! I love how you and the Dems spin that! You obviously don’t live in realty or like most normal people who have been hurting since the joke of a President took office and started crumbling everything we have worked so hard for. Praying in two weeks all that will change!
Democratic Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen says he regrets 2018 donation to pro-life group
Incumbent District 3 Colorado Sen. Nick Hinrichsen made a $50 donation in 2018 to A Caring Pregnancy Center, a Pueblo-based anti-abortion clinic. When asked by the Chieftain about the donation, he said if he knew more about the clinic at the time, he would not have made it. Hinrichsen told...
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
Colorado House minority leader dies of heart attack
DENVER — Hugh McKean, the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, died suddenly early Sunday morning. The 55-year-old died of a heart attack, the Larimer County Coroner's Office said. "He’s the kind of guy that it didn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, he always...
coloradopolitics.com
WADHAMS | Dubious ethics dog Colorado’s top electeds
An insidious strain of behavior seems to be running through Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and it isn’t a physical disease. Even beyond their failed public policies that have left us with rising violent crime, rampant homelessness, soaring inflation and...
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?
Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Behind the GOP gaslighting over Pelosi attack: They know it won't happen to them
We've heard a lot about "gaslighting" over the past few years, and often the term doesn't really apply to whatever phenomenon is being discussed. But this past weekend we saw a perfect example, with Republicans and their media allies working overtime to convince Americans that political violence is found on "both sides" of the partisan divide. In the final week of a hard-fought midterm campaign, one might wish be generous and excuse them for bending the truth or being hyperbolic. But this wasn't an ordinary weekend.
Biden Lost His Temper With Zelensky During Call About Military Aid: Report
President Joe Biden lost his temper and raised his voice during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to NBC News. Biden had only just finished telling Zelensky that another $1 billion of U.S. military assistance had been greenlit for Ukraine when Zelensky started listing all the help his country still needed but was not receiving, the outlet reported. Four people familiar with the June call told NBC News that Biden’s patience with Zelensky snapped, and he told the Ukrainian leader that the American people were being generous and that Zelensky might be a little more grateful. The unidentified sources said the presidents’ relationship has improved since the tense exchange, with the White House poised to ask Congress for tens of billions of more aid for Ukraine before new lawmakers are sworn in January.Read it at NBC News
#48. Colorado
- Cancer rate: 392 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% below U.S. average) - Cancer rate by gender: 408 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women - Deaths due to cancer: 126 per 100K (15.4% below U.S. average) - Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 38 per 100K (30.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states) - Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states) - Prostate cancer rate: 94 per 100K (18% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states) - Notable local charity: The Action Center (Charity Navigator score: 96.46, Goal:Community, Connection, Compassion)
FBI Investigating Toxin-Laced Letter Sent To Conservation Voters Group In New Mexico
"There is no place in a functioning democracy for anyone to resort to the use of terror," said the head of the local League of Conservation Voters.
AOL Corp
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Westword
Five Scary Moments in Colorado's Cannabis Experiment
Colorado's decade-long experiment with marijuana legalization has gone relatively well, but it hasn't all been sweetness and light. This was the first state to give legal cannabis a try, after all, and with that status comes surprises, tension and unintended consequences. Shady business operators, overzealous lawmakers and edibles overindulgence have...
coloradopolitics.com
Aurora teacher named Colorado Teacher of the Year
Aurora Public Schools music teacher Jimmy Lee Day II was named Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Friday. Day, the band director and instrumental teacher at East Middle School, has over 13 years of experience as an educator and has taught at East Middle School since 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
Political Pulse: Debates dwindle in Colorado's top races and more political headlines
Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Axios VisualsPolitical candidates in Colorado and across the nation are forgoing debates — and their rivals want to make them pay a price.Why it matters: Debates — once considered a frank exchange about serious issues — have become a casualty of politicians' increasing ability to bypass traditional media and avoid impromptu missteps.By the numbers: In 2010, there were a total of 17 debates across the five most competitive Senate races. This year, there will be only six, according to Brookings.Details: Colorado's top midterm races exemplify this trend.In the U.S. Senate race, the candidates agreed to only...
Lions who used to be at zoo in Ukraine travel all the way to Colorado
Last Thursday was a lazy day for seven lions at The Wild Animal Refuge in southeastern Colorado. "They're not acting 100% themselves right now," said refuge spokesman Taylor Logan. The animals had to be sedated to get some medical work done before a CBS News Colorado crew visited the Las Animas County facility this week. The Wild Animal Refuge isn't open to the public. It's a secondary space belonging to Weld County's popular The Wild Animal Sanctuary.The lions had quite the journey to get there."They flew from Romania to Dallas and got driven up," said Logan. Before...
coloradopolitics.com
HUDSON | Jeffersonian vigilance for Ukraine, globe
As Americans weigh our obligations to the brave Ukrainians battling in defense of their national independence, we should be reminded of the Cuban Missile Crisis which peaked 60 years ago this week. On Oct. 22, 1962, President John Kennedy addressed the nation to announce he was ordering a naval quarantine blocking the shipment of ballistic missiles from the Soviet Union to Cuba. Thousands of U. S. troops were mobilized, and the alert level was raised to DEFCON 2 on Oct. 26. Every American who remembers this standoff also recalls the international fears the world could be teetering on the precipice of a nuclear attack.
What's at stake as the Supreme Court considers banning race in college admissions: 'Basic fairness'
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Monday on a case that could determine the future of affirmative action on college campuses, and legal experts weigh in on what's at stake.
