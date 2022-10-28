Read full article on original website
Follow the Campaign Money for Chelan County Elections
Big money played a huge part in Chelan County’s midterm election, with the commissioner election accruing over $100k and the sheriff election gaining nearly $150k. Two of the top campaign fundraisers are Chelan County Commissioner candidate Anne Hessburg, who raised $81,164, and current Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, who raised up to $88,507.
Recap: 5 takeaways from the 8th Congressional District debate
The candidates for the 8th Congressional District spent much of a debate in Ellensburg on Friday evening painting each other as too extreme and partisan for one of the few purple districts left in the U.S. Many see the race in the district, which includes Chelan and Kittitas counties east...
Chelan County to Auction Off $4.75 Million In Surplus Property
Chelan County has a plan in place to auction off pieces of land it owns that have been identified as surplus property. County commissioners signed a resolution Monday authorizing the public auction or transfer of 35 pieces of land. Chelan County Treasurer David Griffiths says the county will need help...
Wenatchee, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
12 Tribes Casinos Now Offering Sports Betting
Sports betting is now a local option for residents in North Central Washington. The 12 Tribes Colville Casinos officially launched sports betting kiosks at their three locations in Lake Chelan, Omak, and Coulee Dam Monday. Spokesperson May Askins-Huber with 12 Tribes Colville Casinos says they've been working to make sports...
Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season
After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday
Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
Talks Continue with New Potential Carriers at Pangborn
Even as passenger service to and from Seattle on Horizon Air has slipped to just one incoming and outgoing flight per day at Pangborn Memorial, efforts are ongoing to add new carriers serving different destinations through the airport. The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, who operates the airport, reportedly meets with...
Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash
Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
YWCA NCW Addresses Community Backlash Against Drag Queen Storytime Event
YWCA NCW Executive Director Rachel Todd uploaded a video to their official Facebook page to discuss how the Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday can be a teachable moment for the community. The Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled to be held at Pybus Public Market on Oct. 28...
Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
Letter: Sunday's Murray-Smiley debate in a nutshell
To the editor — My personal take on Sunday night's Senate race debate: Patty Murray loves salmon and will fight for them, but unborn babies not so much. Tiffany Smiley loves unborn babies and will fight for them, but salmon not so much. TOM BRACEWELL. Yakima.
Port Authority Weighs Future Of Little Used Mansfield Airport
The future of the Mansfield Airport in Douglas County is in question because of its poor condition, lack of funding and limited traffic. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing the airport Tuesday. The Port owns the airport, which only had five landings in September. Port CEO...
Hot Spots Still An Issue Week After Fertilizer Plant Fire Near Moses Lake
Grant County firefighters and deputies are still advising people to stay away from the immediate area of last week's Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant fire. The public is also being asked to avoid any areas where smoke can be smelled or seen. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says progress...
Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho
With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
