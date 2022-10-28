ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Irwin Elementary School Opens New Playground Following Substantial PTA Fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A historic Fort Wayne Elementary School is getting new life officially Friday. After a lengthy construction, Irwin Elementary School christened a new playground area shortly after Noon where several dignitaries from the school and district, as well as members Irwin Elementary Parent Teacher Association were on hand for the ceremony that saw the culmination of a project that began months ago.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Gas Prices See Slight Drop Over Last Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One week gas prices go up, another week they go down, then up, then down… Last week, prices were slightly down yet again. According to GasBuddy, prices trickled down 16.3 cents on average within the last week for a gallon of regular gasoline in Fort Wayne. The weekly GasBuddy survey takes into account 201 stations across the city. The average stands at $3.69 per gallon, which are 36.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy