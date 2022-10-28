ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

You be the judge: should my partner get rid of our lockdown wormery?

By Georgina Lawton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqZAv_0ipjkuyv00
Illustration: Ilse Weisfelt/The Guardian

The prosecution: Leandra

I like nature, just not in my living room. The worms get everywhere – and the food scraps stink

During lockdown, my partner Cindy and I were stuck at home, bored like everyone else, so started developing new hobbies. Cindy thought it would be fun to get a wormery and keep it on the balcony of our flat.

Our council doesn’t take food waste, so it was going to be a good way to be more eco-friendly, passing our food scraps on to the worms. We had grand ideas of transforming the balcony, filling it with amazing plants and flowers. That didn’t happen, but we still have a large wormery, which has become a pain.

When the worms arrived, a couple escaped from the bag. I came home once, saw them on the floor, and said, “What the hell is this?” I like nature, but not in my living room. When we go away, I have this anxiety they might escape again. I’m also worried about them falling through cracks in our balcony.

The leftover food is also an issue. We keep it in boxes and it quickly turns rotten and mouldy. I convinced Cindy to keep the box on the balcony, so it wouldn’t stink indoors, but she’d find excuses not to take it out. If it was raining, she wouldn’t want to. Then she suggested putting our scraps through the blender – she said mixing the eggshells and vegetables together would actually be better for the worms. Cindy never even uses the blender to cook for herself, so I said no.

This summer lots of the worms died as it was so hot. Cindy was sad. I didn’t rejoice as they are living creatures, but did say: “Maybe the wormery isn’t a good idea?” I suggested contacting schools, parks and the council to see if they’d take it. Cindy hasn’t contacted anyone yet.

We spent the first year of lockdown growing things. Since then it’s been a question of: “Shall we do the balcony or go out with friends?” We’ve picked the latter. When I suggest moving the wormery, Cindy makes a really sad face and it breaks my heart. But if we keep the wormery, we should improve the whole balcony like we planned, as right now it’s the same old – only with a messy box of worms on it.

The defence: Cindy

The wormery is an eco-friendly slice of nature. And it doesn’t stink – it smells of the woods

The wormery is great. I love it. You put food waste in there and the worms help break it down. Yes, it’s a bit disgusting: it’s not what most people dream about, but it’s a slice of nature on your balcony. And it’s good for the environment.

We have always kept our food waste in plastic boxes. The food has to be quite rotten for the worms to eat, as they don’t have teeth, so when we kept the boxes inside, I’d wait for the food to become really mouldy before putting it in the wormery. In the summer, as we had the windows open, flies came in. So I started to put the food straight outside. I agreed to that change, but I don’t like to go on to the balcony when it rains. I do try to hide the mess so Leandra doesn’t get annoyed.

The worms have only broken free once, so it isn’t a huge deal, but I can’t guarantee that it won’t happen again. One time Leandra got annoyed as she was repotting a plant on the balcony and found some worms in the soil, but they are good for the plants.

Worms eat the leftover food, then poop it out as a free source of high-quality plant nutrients. The wormery doesn’t stink; it smells like the woods. I like the scent.

I notice when the worms are reproducing, and I like watching how they act together to break down the food. I look at the fluctuation in their activities, how they behave in different temperatures. I was very sad when loads of them died in the heatwave this summer. The colony almost became extinct.

I’ve already inspired one colleague to get a wormery. He gave me the idea for blending the scraps. It would increase the output of the colony if Leandra would let me do that, but I understand why she said no.

I think we both need to make an effort if we want a nicer balcony, but the wormery has made it better. Leandra would really like to get rid of it, but you never know when the next lockdown will be, so I think it’s important to keep it.

The jury of Guardian readers

Should the wormery stay or go?

Maintaining a messy hobby just in case there’s another lockdown is pretty unreasonable. Though it sounds like the rotting food is more of an issue than the worms themselves, and Cindy seems to be very nonchalant about that.

Laura, 30

The wormery is a nice idea in principle but it’s not really working on the balcony of their flat post-lockdown. It seems like it’s hard work – which Cindy is not wholly committed to.

Chris, 68

The wormery is Cindy’s hobby, and it seems it’s only a mild inconvenience to Leandra. The issue could be solved by getting a sealed outdoor compost bin for the food scraps. I think by working together to improve their balcony, and making the wormery a fun feature, they could both be happy.

Zoe, 35

Cindy is guilty of instigating the wormery and then failing to take responsibility for its conservancy. Nonetheless, with regard to Leandra’s anxiety about further escape attempts, worms are not known for their agility or ingenuity. It should be a fairly simple task to contain them.

Jon, 55

I think the wormery was a lockdown hobby that has outstayed its welcome. While I love the creativity of the idea, something as disruptive as this needs passion from both parties to sustain it. It sounds like it’s making Leandra anxious and resentful, and may have a negative impact on their relationship.

Rushda, 36

Now you be the judge

In our online poll below, tell us: should the wormery stay or go?

The poll closes on Thursday 3 November at 10 am GMT

Last week’s result

We asked if Niamh should listen to her friend Martha and make more of an effort to keep in touch.

19% of you said yes – Niamh is guilty

81% of you said no – Niamh is not guilty

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t blame Joe Biden for high inflation

Voters are angry. America’s 8.2% inflation rate sucks and has taken a big bite out of their paycheck. And $4-a-gallon gas hurts, too. Many Americans are angry and blame Joe Biden for today’s high inflation. Indeed, polls show that many people plan to vote for Republicans in November because they’re upset with Biden over the economy. (Unfortunately, many Americans forget that there’s been more job growth – 10 million jobs – during Biden’s first 20 months in office than during any previous president’s first 20 months.)
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

My lover says he can’t leave his wife and child for me just yet. Is he being dishonest?

He won’t be in a rush to do anything as he has the stability of his ‘boring’ home life and the exciting mistress. I’ve been having an affair for three months with my co-worker, who is married with a two-year-old. I never thought it would get this far but we have been seeing each other a lot and have developed feelings for each other. When it began, I was conscious that men never leave the wife for the mistress, but as we continued I’ve really started seeing how strongly he feels for me and I for him.
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is going to be a disaster

Twitter is free. You can go on there and type your embarrassing little thoughts for the whole world to see any time you like. Millions of us have been doing this for years. Revealing to everyone how dumb your inner thoughts are may cost you your reputation, sure, but it won’t cost you any money. Not even if you’re the richest man in the country.
The Guardian

Damian Lewis on grief, espionage and his new musical ambitions: ‘When someone dies prematurely, you’re left careering in a different direction’

The entrance to the private members’ club is so unobtrusive it is barely visible. I walk up the back stairs to a well-disguised roof terrace. A member of staff seems to know why I’m here, and shows me to a discreet table with barely a word. Damian Lewis is sitting there alone, tucking into a plate of sea bass. “Sorry, I couldn’t wait,” he says, looking up. “I was starving.” We move on to the veranda – an even more private spot. I half expect him to show me a secret code, tell me to consign it to memory, and walk away. It feels like a scene from a spy novel.
The Guardian

Rebel Wilson: Australian Press Council condemns SMH column on same-sex relationship

A perceived threat to “out” actor Rebel Wilson was “likely to cause substantial offence and distress”, the Australian Press Council has found. Earlier this month the Australian comedian and actor said she believed Sydney Morning Herald gossip columnist Andrew Hornery was “threatening” to out her when he contacted her about her same-sex relationship with Los Angeles designer Ramona Agruma and gave her two days to respond.
The Guardian

What links The White Lotus to Tom Wolfe and the Sicilian good life?

Really rich people are terrible. That’s the quasi comforting lesson of many TV shows. So it is with The White Lotus, last year’s hit comedy-drama about wealthy wrong ’uns at a plush resort in Hawaii. Jennifer Coolidge’s zonked Tanya survives into the second round of the anthology series (Sky Atlantic/Now), with new guests including Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Meghann Fahy holidaying at a resort in Sicily. Which brings our second lesson …
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

489K+
Followers
111K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy