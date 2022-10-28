ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Show Me the Body: Trouble the Water review – loud, haywire call to arms

By Safi Bugel
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xy2gy_0ipjksDT00
Still making music with fervour and intensity … Show Me the Body

Almost a decade on from their first EP, Show Me the Body still make music with the same fervour and the same motivation. Trouble the Water, the hardcore band’s third studio album, is a homage to their native New York, a place in which they’ve found community while witnessing rampant gentrification and overpolicing, themes that have stalked their entire discography.

New York was essential to Trouble the Water’s creation: it was recorded entirely at Corpus, the shared DIY space Show Me the Body founded in Queens in 2021, and welds together the sounds of iconic New York subgenres from hardcore to hip-hop. It’s as loud and haywire as the environment they find themselves in, but a shade of quiet dread is threaded throughout.

Although the record features a storm of screeching guitars and menacing drums, it is lead singer Julian Cashwan Pratt’s staccato vocals that are most electric: at times they’re snarling and spat out, at others murmured, but always chilling. On Food From Plate, a chugging track that brings to mind the discordant shredding and uneasiness of Slint, his growl erupts into a menacing, guttural cackle.

Drawn out interludes such as Loose Talk and WW4, which centres Pratt and his banjo, offer some respite from the album’s intensity, but not much – these quieter moments are still unnerving, slowly swelling into compulsive outbursts of noise. Shivering with tension, Trouble the Water is an exciting and urgent call to come together and kick off – at once a reflection of, and a cathartic release from, volatile times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t blame Joe Biden for high inflation

Voters are angry. America’s 8.2% inflation rate sucks and has taken a big bite out of their paycheck. And $4-a-gallon gas hurts, too. Many Americans are angry and blame Joe Biden for today’s high inflation. Indeed, polls show that many people plan to vote for Republicans in November because they’re upset with Biden over the economy. (Unfortunately, many Americans forget that there’s been more job growth – 10 million jobs – during Biden’s first 20 months in office than during any previous president’s first 20 months.)
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

My lover says he can’t leave his wife and child for me just yet. Is he being dishonest?

He won’t be in a rush to do anything as he has the stability of his ‘boring’ home life and the exciting mistress. I’ve been having an affair for three months with my co-worker, who is married with a two-year-old. I never thought it would get this far but we have been seeing each other a lot and have developed feelings for each other. When it began, I was conscious that men never leave the wife for the mistress, but as we continued I’ve really started seeing how strongly he feels for me and I for him.
The Guardian

Elon Musk’s Twitter is going to be a disaster

Twitter is free. You can go on there and type your embarrassing little thoughts for the whole world to see any time you like. Millions of us have been doing this for years. Revealing to everyone how dumb your inner thoughts are may cost you your reputation, sure, but it won’t cost you any money. Not even if you’re the richest man in the country.
The Guardian

Damian Lewis on grief, espionage and his new musical ambitions: ‘When someone dies prematurely, you’re left careering in a different direction’

The entrance to the private members’ club is so unobtrusive it is barely visible. I walk up the back stairs to a well-disguised roof terrace. A member of staff seems to know why I’m here, and shows me to a discreet table with barely a word. Damian Lewis is sitting there alone, tucking into a plate of sea bass. “Sorry, I couldn’t wait,” he says, looking up. “I was starving.” We move on to the veranda – an even more private spot. I half expect him to show me a secret code, tell me to consign it to memory, and walk away. It feels like a scene from a spy novel.
The Guardian

What links The White Lotus to Tom Wolfe and the Sicilian good life?

Really rich people are terrible. That’s the quasi comforting lesson of many TV shows. So it is with The White Lotus, last year’s hit comedy-drama about wealthy wrong ’uns at a plush resort in Hawaii. Jennifer Coolidge’s zonked Tanya survives into the second round of the anthology series (Sky Atlantic/Now), with new guests including Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Meghann Fahy holidaying at a resort in Sicily. Which brings our second lesson …
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

489K+
Followers
111K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy