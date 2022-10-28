Ludwig’s original Subathon on Twitch made him one of the largest live streamers in the world. Now he’s doing Subathon 2.0 in front of a live audience at DreamHack Atlanta. Ludwig’s original Subathon has gone down in Twitch history, far beyond his tenure on the platform. After the switch to YouTube, he has remained one of the biggest figures in streaming. Through his YouTube exclusivity, Ludwig has remained an incredibly popular streamer, with tens of thousands of viewers in attendance every time he goes live.

