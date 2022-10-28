Read full article on original website
Settlement Day at William Harris Homestead on Nov. 12
Community is invited to meet the Colonial Life Team at Settlement Day on Saturday, November 12th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Experience what life was like hundreds of years ago and learn some of the skills needed to survive. Tour the log house and stroll through the grounds or...
Christmas Open House Saturday at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts
Drop by from 3 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a special Christmas Open House at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. There will be specials, giveaways, food and wine…. and an opportunity to meet the artists and support the local arts!. If you love to cook...
Join in as Monroe Lights up the Night on Thursday, Nov. 3
On Thursday, Nov. 3, you’re invited to visit downtown Monroe for the annual Light up the Night. You can walk the tree-lit streets of Downtown Monroe and enjoy live music while you shop your favorite stores and dine in one of the city’s many restaurants. “There is nothing...
City of Covington is hiring
The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Nov. 1, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe Career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
Walton Empowers to host community block party for Recovery and Mental Health Awareness
Event will take place at Grace Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 5. Walton Empowers will host a community block party to raise awareness for a Day of Thanks for Recovery and Mental Health. The event will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grace Monroe Church at 203 Bold Springs Avenue. There will be lunch, games, therapy goats, local resource tables, special guest speakers, raffle items and “touch a truck” for kids (featuring the police department, EMS and fire department.)
Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe
Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled. Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The. remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational. tools that will help customers save time.
MPD Reports: More airpods stolen at MAHS; items stolen from bag at library; arrests for DUIs and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
Gwinnett residents invited to bring hard-to-recycle items to Coolray Field for Recycles Day
The community is invited to bring hard-to-recycle items to America Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Coolray Field. Items should be placed in disposable containers in the trunk or back of your vehicle. Paper shredding is limited to five copier boxes, paint is limited to 10 gallons, and tires without rims are limited to eight. Recycling electronics is free except for televisions, monitors, and printers. There is a $35 cash fee per projection or console TV, a $15 cash fee per flat screen TV or computer monitor, and a $5 cash fee per printer. This is a rain or shine event.
Lady Redskins fall just short of state softball title
With the A-Division I state championship on the line, neither Social Circle nor Heard County wanted to walk away as state runners up. Both teams were on the edge of their seats in a back-and-forth battle. When the dust settled, it was Heard County who prevailed over Social Circle in...
MPD Reports: Two separate 3-car wrecks with DUI arrests; subject flees on foot from traffic stop; Mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop –...
