ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Settlement Day at William Harris Homestead on Nov. 12

Community is invited to meet the Colonial Life Team at Settlement Day on Saturday, November 12th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Experience what life was like hundreds of years ago and learn some of the skills needed to survive. Tour the log house and stroll through the grounds or...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Join in as Monroe Lights up the Night on Thursday, Nov. 3

On Thursday, Nov. 3, you’re invited to visit downtown Monroe for the annual Light up the Night. You can walk the tree-lit streets of Downtown Monroe and enjoy live music while you shop your favorite stores and dine in one of the city’s many restaurants. “There is nothing...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton Empowers to host community block party for Recovery and Mental Health Awareness

Event will take place at Grace Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 5. Walton Empowers will host a community block party to raise awareness for a Day of Thanks for Recovery and Mental Health. The event will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grace Monroe Church at 203 Bold Springs Avenue. There will be lunch, games, therapy goats, local resource tables, special guest speakers, raffle items and “touch a truck” for kids (featuring the police department, EMS and fire department.)
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe Career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Nov. 1, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
COVINGTON, GA
wabe.org

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing

Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe

Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled. Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The. remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational. tools that will help customers save time.
MONROE, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
RIVERDALE, GA
Monroe Local News

Lady Devils finish as state runner-up

COLUMBUS – A walk-off win in the 10th inning in Saturday’s Class AAAAA semi-final game could not spur Loganville in the championship game with Columbus Northside. Northside pitcher Abby Lovell had a dominant game. The left-hander limited a usually strong Red Devil offense to just three hits and, more importantly, no runs in a 4-0 decision.
LOGANVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy