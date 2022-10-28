Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Settlement Day at William Harris Homestead on Nov. 12
Community is invited to meet the Colonial Life Team at Settlement Day on Saturday, November 12th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Experience what life was like hundreds of years ago and learn some of the skills needed to survive. Tour the log house and stroll through the grounds or...
Monroe Local News
Shop with a Hero returns to Monroe next month in a year when the need is great
Christmas is less than 2 months away and this year the need to help is even greater. Last year, the program planned to help 250 children shop for that special Christmas for them and Hometown Heroes ended up helping 393 children. “We were humbled by the support we received from...
Monroe Local News
Join in as Monroe Lights up the Night on Thursday, Nov. 3
On Thursday, Nov. 3, you’re invited to visit downtown Monroe for the annual Light up the Night. You can walk the tree-lit streets of Downtown Monroe and enjoy live music while you shop your favorite stores and dine in one of the city’s many restaurants. “There is nothing...
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
Monroe Local News
Walton Empowers to host community block party for Recovery and Mental Health Awareness
Event will take place at Grace Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 5. Walton Empowers will host a community block party to raise awareness for a Day of Thanks for Recovery and Mental Health. The event will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grace Monroe Church at 203 Bold Springs Avenue. There will be lunch, games, therapy goats, local resource tables, special guest speakers, raffle items and “touch a truck” for kids (featuring the police department, EMS and fire department.)
Monroe Local News
Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe Career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
AdWeek
WSB Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns to Retire, Station Names Replacement
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSB chief meteorologist Glenn Burns is retiring after almost 41 years at the Atlanta ABC station. Burns joined WSB in 1982 and...
Monroe Local News
City of Covington is hiring
The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Nov. 1, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from...
Crashes on both sides of I-285 causing major delays in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers in Sandy Springs are experiencing major delays in both directions on Interstate 285. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crashes happened on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road and I-285 eastbound at Riverside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
wabe.org
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing
Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
Monroe Local News
Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe
Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled. Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The. remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational. tools that will help customers save time.
Is Raphael Warnock an Ordained Minister?
As the midterms near, voters have begun to question if Senator Raphael Warnock is an ordained minister, where he attended seminary, and whether he holds a Ph.D.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Shots fired, entering auto; shopliftings, thefts at local school and mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto –...
Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
18-year-old charged for shooting, killing Norcross High student, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department have charged a teen with a shooting that killed a 17-year-old high school student. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection...
Monroe Local News
Lady Devils finish as state runner-up
COLUMBUS – A walk-off win in the 10th inning in Saturday’s Class AAAAA semi-final game could not spur Loganville in the championship game with Columbus Northside. Northside pitcher Abby Lovell had a dominant game. The left-hander limited a usually strong Red Devil offense to just three hits and, more importantly, no runs in a 4-0 decision.
