Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Lanny Lynn Mosley, 72, of Loganville
Lanny Lynn Mosley age 72, of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frankie V. Mosley and Warren G. Mosley; his brothers, Danny L. and Warren S. Mosley; sister-in-law, Peggy R. Mosley; and niece, Renee M. Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane H. Mosley; daughter, Tricia A. Bowman (Matt); sons, Martin S. Mosley (Shelly) and Steven Mosley; grandsons, S. Gaige, Mason D., and Cameron R. Mosley; nephew; Tony Mosley (Heidi); and cousin, Wanda S. Gershowitz (Irv).
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ada Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Queen, 66, of Monroe
Ada Kathleen (Kathy) Queen, age 66 of Monroe, GA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Kenny Kuykendall and Mark Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Queen Cemetery, Good Hope.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Deborah Parrish, 67, of Monroe
Deborah Parrish, age 67 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 at Eastview Cemetery, Pine Park Street, Monroe, GA 30655. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Effie Irene (McDaniel) Parrish. Deborah is survived by her son, Robert Michael Benton of Monroe; brother, Robert Parrish and Pamela Stafford of Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Monroe Local News
Join in as Monroe Lights up the Night on Thursday, Nov. 3
On Thursday, Nov. 3, you’re invited to visit downtown Monroe for the annual Light up the Night. You can walk the tree-lit streets of Downtown Monroe and enjoy live music while you shop your favorite stores and dine in one of the city’s many restaurants. “There is nothing...
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader dies in car crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
Monroe Local News
Book Nook News: Book signing for local author Barbara Barth
Christmas novella, A Wingman for Christmas – by Barbara Barth. The book nook at The Monroe – Walton Center for the Arts has been totally refreshed and is almost ready to have some exciting events there, kicking off with a book signing by the MWCA Literary Arts Chair, Barbara Barth signing her new Christmas novella, A Wingman for Christmas.
Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in crash
HOSCHTON — A Mill Creek High School cheerleader is dead after a fatal car crash over the weekend. Mill Creek High School principal Jason Lane confirmed that Caitlyn Pollock died in a car crash Oct. 29. Pollock was a junior at the school. According to Lane, counselors and social...
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe Career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 missing in small plane crash near Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - One body had been recovered so far after a plane crash along the Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta on Monday afternoon, Alpharetta police say. Sgt. David Freeman, with the Alpharetta Police Department says the exact number aboard the plane was not immediately known, but the filed flight plan indicated two people were supposed to be on board. Only one body has been recovered, he says.
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader killed in crash; driver arrested on DUI charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
Gwinnett student injured by box cutter during fight at Grayson High
Grayson High School's principal said students fighting and recording the fight would be disciplined appropriately.
Monroe Local News
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2
The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service for November will take place from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at Loganville First United Methodist located on 221 Main Street, Loganville, GA 30052. The community is invited to join with other pastors and believers from the local area to focus...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Union City man diagnosed with schizophrenia lost
UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Police Department have asked the public to be on the lookout for a lost man diagnosed with schizophrenia. 38-year-old Brett Newcomer hasn't been seen since Thursday, Oct. 27. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgia early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police in Chattanooga County said 54-year-old Otis James Tennard, Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and brothers 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown were killed in the crash. According to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
accesswdun.com
Vacant Buford home destroyed in fire
A vacant home in Buford was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, but no one was injured. According to a social media post from Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services, crews responded early Friday morning to the fire in the 600 block of Bona Road. Arriving crews found a vacant,...
After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
The doors to Atlanta Medical Center in downtown will be locked at 12 a.m. Tuesday, ending a century of health care for t...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
