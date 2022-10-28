Read full article on original website
Putin Has Two-Pronged Plan for Winter Fight in Ukraine: ISW
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) made the forecast in its daily update on the conflict on Monday.
The US is reportedly prodding European allies to impose trade sanctions on China
The Biden administration is pushing restrictions on China that would be similar to the export controls imposed on Russia, sources told Bloomberg.
Russia Slams U.S. Response to 'Terrorist Strike' on Black Sea Fleet
A Russian official has criticized the U.S. over its response to what it called a "terrorist attack" on its Black Sea Fleet. Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov spoke after a drone attack at the Black Sea port in Sevastopol in annexed Crimea on Saturday. Ukraine has not claimed...
China launches 3rd and final space station component
BEIJING – China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday afternoon...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
SEOUL – A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on...
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel offensive in Donetsk region
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region.
