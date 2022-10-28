ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Australia-England T20 World Cup game abandoned due to rain

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGKYI_0ipjhdBb00
1 of 7

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Australia and England had to be content with splitting the competition points after their Twenty20 World Cup Group 1 game was abandoned because of rain on Friday.

Both games in Friday’s double-header at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were washed out without a ball being bowled. Afghanistan has now had two washouts in three days against New Zealand and then Ireland.

Heavy rain along Australia’s east coast has caused widespread flooding, including in areas near Melbourne.

“The outfield has taken a drenching. It’s as wet as I’ve ever seen it in this stadium,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said of his home ground at the MCG. “It’s disappointing not to get on, but the amount of rain has been amazing.”

Australia and England needed to avoid a loss in their much-hyped showdown to have any realistic chance of progressing to the semifinals. Now both teams are still fully in contention.

New Zealand leads the group after its thumping opening win over Australia and its wash out against Afghanistan. England, Ireland and Australia are also on three points, but have each played one more game than New Zealand and have inferior net run-rates.

England was coming off an upset loss to Ireland on Wednesday and was determined to get back into winning form against Australia heading into last two group games against New Zealand in Brisbane next Tuesday and Sri Lanka in Sydney on Nov. 5.

“It was due to be a massive occasion,” England captain Jos Buttler said of the game against Australia in front of a big crowd at the MCG. “A full house here against Australia. Very disappointed not to get it played.”

Australia will host Ireland in Brisbane on Monday and finish the group stage against Afghanistan.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka were scheduled to play on Saturday. Group 2 is back in action Sunday with a double-header in Perth featuring Pakistan against Netherlands and India taking on South Africa.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka

New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
The Associated Press

Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 20s, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department. The dead included 19 foreigners, he said, whose nationalities weren’t immediately released. The death toll could rise further as 19 of those injured were in critical condition. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced. The South Korean government eased COVID-19 restrictions in recent months and this was the first big chance to get out and party for many young people.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination

Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes backed to 'come to the fore' for England

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ben Stokes has been backed to "come to the fore" in England's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
The Guardian

Bangladesh survive last-ball chaos to beat Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

Bangladesh survived intense drama and a chaotic final over before prevailing by three runs in a T20 World Cup thriller against Zimbabwe. Chasing 151 for victory in the see-saw contest, Zimbabwe slumped to 35-4 in the powerplay but Sean Williams’s valiant 64 left them needing 16 runs off the final over from off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain at the Gabba.
BBC

T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India

India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Qatar gets ready to host soccer's World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue.
The Associated Press

Soccer’s ‘most important project’ begins, not the World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The goal is to get soccer balls to 700 million elementary school children, most of them in the poorest or most remote corners of the world. India alone needs 1 million balls, which will likely have to travel the length and breadth of the country by road to reach kids at about 10,000 schools.
The Associated Press

Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The quiet Russian town of Bronnitsy was the scene of one of the most tense moments the Argentina team experienced during the 2018 World Cup when Lionel Messi stood up to the then-coach Jorge Sampaoli and yelled: “We don’t get what you’re saying. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion.”
Refinery29

This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”

Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
The Associated Press

Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and South Korean officials have signed initial agreements to develop a nuclear power plant in Poland, part of an effort by Poland to lower its carbon emissions and seek energy security. For South Korea, engagement in the Polish project is a way to revive the country’s nuclear power industry. The country’s last export deal, to the United Arab Emirates, was in 2009. The signing of agreements in Seoul come days after Poland announced that it had picked the U.S. and Westinghouse to build the first nuclear power plant in northern Poland. Officials from the Polish and South Korean governments, as well as from energy companies, met in Seoul on Monday to sign agreements laying out their cooperation on the construction of the second nuclear power plant. It is to be built with Korean technology in Patnow in southwestern Poland, some 230 kilometers (140 miles) from Warsaw.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy