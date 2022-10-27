ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fullertonobserver.com

Thank you Jesse La Tour!

The Observer would like to thank Jesse La Tour, who has volunteered his time and energy as editor of the paper. His invaluable insights and corrections have made the paper better. Sadly, he has resigned from his role as editor, but hopefuly he will write his wonderful history of Fullerton...
FULLERTON, CA
fullcoll.edu

‘Interwoven’ relates human life to its viewers in new art gallery

Interwoven, a new art exhibition featuring the work of artists Ann Weber and Jason Keam, opened Thursday, filling Fullerton College’s art gallery with intricate shapes and abstract designs. “This is the first time we have gotten to work with sculptures this large so seeing them come in was just...
FULLERTON, CA
NBC San Diego

10 Spooky, Adult Halloween Events in SoCal

Spooky season is in full effect, and Halloween is days away. If you're in need of some sinister inspiration, here are 10 spooky things to do in Southern California, if you dare. Universal Studios Horror Nights. Halloween Horror Nights are a staple for anyone who enjoys getting a little bit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OCT e-paper for Oct.29, 2022

Here’s the Oct. 29 e-paper of The Orange County Tribune. To open it, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send a request to us at orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
longbeachlocalnews.com

Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
LONG BEACH, CA
socalthrills.com

Calaca Mamas Cantina Celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Anaheim’s all-new Day of the Dead-inspired eatery, Calaca Mamas Cantina is celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos from October 30th to November 2nd and inviting everyone to join in on the magical celebrations!
ANAHEIM, CA
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns

Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
DOWNEY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report

LOS ANGELES - Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old. "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
elaccampusnews.com

South Gate Center expansion continues

A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery

TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
TUSTIN, CA

