fullertonobserver.com
Thank you Jesse La Tour!
The Observer would like to thank Jesse La Tour, who has volunteered his time and energy as editor of the paper. His invaluable insights and corrections have made the paper better. Sadly, he has resigned from his role as editor, but hopefuly he will write his wonderful history of Fullerton...
fullcoll.edu
‘Interwoven’ relates human life to its viewers in new art gallery
Interwoven, a new art exhibition featuring the work of artists Ann Weber and Jason Keam, opened Thursday, filling Fullerton College’s art gallery with intricate shapes and abstract designs. “This is the first time we have gotten to work with sculptures this large so seeing them come in was just...
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC San Diego
10 Spooky, Adult Halloween Events in SoCal
Spooky season is in full effect, and Halloween is days away. If you're in need of some sinister inspiration, here are 10 spooky things to do in Southern California, if you dare. Universal Studios Horror Nights. Halloween Horror Nights are a staple for anyone who enjoys getting a little bit...
fullertonobserver.com
A presentation at City Planning October 26 shows plans for Angelo’s & Vinci’s
Last issue we wrote about Angelo’s and Vinci’s closing in preparation for the Fox Block Development. At the Planning Commission the applicant gave a short presentation and the public were able to comment. Main project objectives:. • Expand the downtown activity and energy north of Chapman Ave. •...
orangecountytribune.com
OCT e-paper for Oct.29, 2022
Here’s the Oct. 29 e-paper of The Orange County Tribune. To open it, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send a request to us at orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off with rich culture and spirit
Saturday kicked off a full day of events and festivities that brought out dozens of guests.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
socalthrills.com
Calaca Mamas Cantina Celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Anaheim’s all-new Day of the Dead-inspired eatery, Calaca Mamas Cantina is celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos from October 30th to November 2nd and inviting everyone to join in on the magical celebrations!
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
KTLA.com
Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns
Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
foxla.com
Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report
LOS ANGELES - Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old. "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday
The free festival has been popular since its inception in 2013, drawing crowds as large as 10,000 to get up close to airliners, military transport aircraft and retired fighter jets. The post Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
elaccampusnews.com
South Gate Center expansion continues
A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
spectrumnews1.com
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
