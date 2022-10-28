ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

MLive

Czarnik continues to produce, Griffins split with Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - In part of their eight-game road trip, the Grand Rapids Griffins headed to the Lone Star State last weekend for a pair of meetings with the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. STAR-STRUCK. While the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NHL

Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas

The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Coyotes give out mullets for home opener at ASU's Mullett Arena

Fans given fake flow, throwback logo shirts at team's first game a temporary home. Coyotes fans show off their mullets at the Winnipeg-Arizona game on opening night at Mullett Arena. 01:03 • 4:48 AM. It was maybe the most appropriate fan giveaway in the history of NHL home openers.
TEMPE, AZ
ESPN

Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing

New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

