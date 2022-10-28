Read full article on original website
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Czarnik continues to produce, Griffins split with Texas
CEDAR PARK, Texas - In part of their eight-game road trip, the Grand Rapids Griffins headed to the Lone Star State last weekend for a pair of meetings with the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek. STAR-STRUCK. While the...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Ready for Matinee Matchup Today at Vegas
The Ducks are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. PUCK DROP | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. For Anaheim, it's another chance to get back on track and snap a losing skid, which hit six games with a loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the Bolts but Brandon Hagel broke a third-period deadlock with 4:27 to play, giving the visitors a 4-2 victory.
FOX Sports
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
ng-sportingnews.com
Coyotes' locker room: Mullett Arena’s makeshift home and away dressing rooms leave a lot to be desired
The idea of an NHL club playing their home games at a college rink sounds bad enough as is. But now that it is actually coming to fruition and with fans beginning to see what it will be like, the perception is only getting worse. The Coyotes have their first...
NHL
Coyotes give out mullets for home opener at ASU's Mullett Arena
Fans given fake flow, throwback logo shirts at team's first game a temporary home. Coyotes fans show off their mullets at the Winnipeg-Arizona game on opening night at Mullett Arena. 01:03 • 4:48 AM. It was maybe the most appropriate fan giveaway in the history of NHL home openers.
Lakers-Nuggets takeaways: How L.A. finally broke through for a win
The Lakers finally get their first win of the season under first-year coach Darvin Ham. Here are three takeaways from the victory Sunday night.
ESPN
Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing
New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
markerzone.com
THERE IS A CONCERNING NUMBER OF EMPTY SEATS AT MULLETT ARENA FOR ARIZONA'S HOME OPENER
The Arizona Coyotes' home opener is tonight, and generally the vibe looks pretty good at Mullett Arena. At least, before the hockey game started. That said, there are still lots of vacant seats, which is super concerning given the fact that there are only 5,000 of them. If they can't sell out their home opener, which games can they sell out?
