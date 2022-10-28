ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton relationship timeline: What to know about Astros star, model wife through the years

By Kevin Skiver
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead

HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander’s History: Everything To Know About The Model & MLB Star’s 5 Year Marriage

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have been married for five years and are going strong. The adorable duo met in 2012 while working on a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game. Almost a year later, they made their romance public. However, they experienced some turbulence and briefly broke up, allowing Kate to have a short romance with Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Kate, 30, and the Major League Baseball player, 39, were back together by the beginning of 2014 and Justin proposed to the stunning supermodel in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster

The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
HOME, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy