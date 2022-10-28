Justin Verlander and Kate Upton relationship timeline: What to know about Astros star, model wife through the years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Related
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
ESPN
Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead
HOUSTON -- Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career résumé is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters...
Kate Upton & Justin Verlander’s History: Everything To Know About The Model & MLB Star’s 5 Year Marriage
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have been married for five years and are going strong. The adorable duo met in 2012 while working on a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game. Almost a year later, they made their romance public. However, they experienced some turbulence and briefly broke up, allowing Kate to have a short romance with Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Kate, 30, and the Major League Baseball player, 39, were back together by the beginning of 2014 and Justin proposed to the stunning supermodel in 2016.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Golf Party Outfit Going Viral
Earlier this week, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, gave fans a peek at the tour’s welcome party at LIV Miami. Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo...
Justin Verlander crumbles again in World Series, now owns worst ERA in Fall Classic history
Justin Verlander remains 0-6 in eight starts and saw his World Series ERA balloon to 6.07 – the worst mark in the history of the Fall Classic.
Martín Maldonado delivers for Astros after gift from Albert Pujols
The Houston catcher hit an RBI single in his first at-bat of the World Series.
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
Astros' McCullers ready for return to World Series stage
Even though he allowed just one run over his six innings of work when he faced the Phillies on October 3, Lance McCullers Jr was impressed by the challenge their lineup posed.
CBS Sports
2022 Word Series: Black Pumas singer Eric Burton botches National Anthem lyrics before Phillies vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series between the Phillies and Astros had an error before the players could even take the field. Houston tasked Black Pumas singer Eric Burton with singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday's Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, and while his vocals were strong at times, his lyric memorization left much to be desired.
NBC Sports
Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster
The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This Again
The 2022 World Series moves to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Monday.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Nick Castellanos might best be known as a meme at this point. It’s a good meme, one I’ve used several times myself.
Citi Field's dimensions changing for third time since opening in 2009: Report
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the right-center field fence at Citi Field will be moved in slightly next season, the third time the dimensions have changed.
Comments / 0