80 percent of Kyiv without water after Russian strikes, mayor says
Large swaths of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have lost access to water and electricity after Russian strikes on the city’s infrastructure Monday morning. “Currently, due to damage to the energy facility near Kyiv, 80% of the capital’s consumers remain without water supply,” announced Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko over Telegram.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian missile strikes leave large parts of Kyiv without water and electricity
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure across Ukrainian cities
